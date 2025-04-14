Former Malaysia premier dies

Malaysia's former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, centre, takes part in multi-religion mass prayers for the passengers of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, in this March 9 2014 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi died on Monday, aged 85, his family and medical authorities reported.
Abdullah became Malaysia's fifth prime minister in 2003, after the resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad after 22 years at the helm.
The former premier died at the National Heart Institute in the capital Kuala Lumpur, his son-in-law and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post, without specifying a cause of death.
Abdullah was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties and was immediately placed under intensive care, the institute said in a statement. Reuters
