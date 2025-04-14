World / Asia

Former Malaysia premier dies

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi became the country’s fifth prime minister in 2003

14 April 2025 - 16:24
by Reuters
Malaysia's former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, centre, takes part in multi-religion mass prayers for the passengers of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, in this March 9 2014 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi died on Monday, aged 85, his family and medical authorities reported.

Abdullah became Malaysia's fifth prime minister in 2003, after the resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad after 22 years at the helm.

The former premier died at the National Heart Institute in the capital Kuala Lumpur, his son-in-law and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post, without specifying a cause of death.

Abdullah was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties and was immediately placed under intensive care, the institute said in a statement. Reuters

Bad weather forces pause in search for missing flight MH370

Southern Indian Ocean hunt for Malaysia Airlines plane to resume at the end of the year as families wait on
World
1 week ago

Death toll expected to rise as search for quake survivors intensifies in Myanmar and Thailand

Survivors pulled out of rubble in Mandalay, and signs of life detected in the ruins of a skyscraper in Bangkok
World
2 weeks ago

Rescuers rush to Myanmar after earthquake claims more than 1,600

India, China and Thailand send relief materials and teams, with aid and personnel from Malaysia, Singapore and Russia
World
2 weeks ago

Malaysia agrees on terms for restarting search for MH370 wreck

A ship that will look for the missing plane was deployed to the Indian Ocean search zone late last month, even though a deal had yet to be signed
World
3 weeks ago
