Iran talks positive, constructive, says US

Indirect talks mediated by Oman aim to address Tehran’s nuclear programme

13 April 2025 - 12:22
by Parisa Hafezi
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Picture: IRANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/WANA/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Picture: IRANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/WANA/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Dubai — Iran and the US said they held “positive” and “constructive” talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene next week in a dialogue meant to address Tehran’s escalating nuclear programme, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

“I think we are very close to a basis for negotiations and if we can conclude this basis next week, we’ll have gone a long way and will be able to start real discussions based on that,” Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state television.

Araqchi said the talks — the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including his 2017-21 first term — took place in a “productive, calm and positive atmosphere”.

Hezbollah ready to talk disarming — if Israel vacates 5 points

Discussions on Hezbollah’s disarmament, unimaginable just two years ago, underline shifts in power
2 days ago

Kremlin backing direct US-Iran talks over nuclear programme

Kremlin spokesperson reiterates Russia’s support for diplomatic solution to standoff between US and Iran
4 days ago

US and Iran set for direct nuclear talks, Trump says; Tehran says it will be indirect

Iran will be in ‘great danger’ if dialogue fail, US president says
4 days ago

Hezbollah ready to discuss disarming if Israel withdraws, says official

The most recent conflict began when Hezbollah opened fire in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war in October 2023
4 days ago
