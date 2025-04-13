Iran talks positive, constructive, says US

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Picture: IRANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/WANA/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Dubai — Iran and the US said they held “positive” and “constructive” talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene next week in a dialogue meant to address Tehran’s escalating nuclear programme, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.
“I think we are very close to a basis for negotiations and if we can conclude this basis next week, we’ll have gone a long way and will be able to start real discussions based on that,” Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state television.
Araqchi said the talks — the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including his 2017-21 first term — took place in a “productive, calm and positive atmosphere”.
