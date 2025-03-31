World / Asia

Japan warns ‘megaquake’ could kill 300,000 people

A new government report says Japan’s economy could lose as much as $1.81-trillion in the event of ‘big one’

31 March 2025 - 21:44
by Mariko Katsumura
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man makes his way along Asaichi-dori street after an earthquake in Wajima, Japan, January 4 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
A man makes his way along Asaichi-dori street after an earthquake in Wajima, Japan, January 4 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Tokyo — Japan’s economy could lose as much as $1.81-trillion in the event of a mega earthquake off its Pacific coast, which could trigger devastating tsunamis, the collapse of hundreds of buildings and potentially killing about 300,000 people, a government report said on Monday.

The expected economic damage of 270.3-trillion yen, or nearly half of the country’s total GDP, was up sharply from the previous estimate of 214.2-trillion yen as the new estimate accounted for inflationary pressures and updated terrain and ground data which have expanded anticipated flood areas, the Cabinet Office report showed.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, and the government sees about an 80% chance of a magnitude 8 to 9 earthquake along a tremulous seabed zone known as the Nankai Trough.

Under the worst-case scenario, based on a potential magnitude 9 earthquake in the area, Japan is likely to result in 1.23-million evacuees or 1% of its total population. As many as 298,000 people could die from tsunamis and building collapses if the quake occurs late at night in winter, the report showed.

The trough is off Japan’s southwest Pacific coast and runs for about 900km, where the Philippine Sea Plate is subducting under the Eurasian Plate. The accumulating tectonic strains could result in a megaquake roughly once in 100 to 150 years.

The report follows a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar last week that affected several Southeast Asian countries. 

In 2024, Japan issued its first megaquake advisory that there was a “relatively higher chance” of a quake as powerful as magnitude 9 in the trough, after a magnitude-7.1 quake occurred at the edge of the trough.

A magnitude 9 quake in 2011 that triggered a devastating tsunami and the triple reactor meltdowns at a nuclear power plant in northeast Japan killed more than 15,000 people.

Reuters 

Rescuers rush to Myanmar after earthquake claims more than 1,600

India, China and Thailand send relief materials and teams, with aid and personnel from Malaysia, Singapore and Russia
World
1 day ago

Death toll expected to rise as search for quake survivors intensifies in Myanmar and Thailand

Survivors pulled out of rubble in Mandalay, and signs of life detected in the ruins of a skyscraper in Bangkok
World
9 hours ago

Deaths reported after 7.7 magnitude quake in Southeast Asia

The epicentre was about 17.2km from the city of Mandalay in Myanmar, which has a population of 1.2-million
World
3 days ago

More than 45,000 people moved after Tibet earthquake as search called off

Forty-eight hours after the quake, experts say those trapped under the rubble are likely to have succumbed to hypothermia
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Emmerson Mnangagwa fires army general ahead of ...
World / Africa
2.
French president Macron takes a dig at Trump over ...
World
3.
Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff ...
World / Americas
4.
US orders French firms to ditch diversity
World / Europe
5.
Hungary defying ICC arrest warrant to host ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.