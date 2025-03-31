World / Asia

Australia home prices hit record in March

Data shows property prices in every city, bar Hobart, experienced growth, though affordability threatens the momentum

31 March 2025 - 16:46
by Stella Qiu
Cars park outside a house in Sydney, Australia, February 25 2025. Picture: Reuters/Kirsty Needham
Sydney — Australia’s property prices hit a record high in March after the first rate cut in more than four years bolstered buyer sentiment, though it remains unclear if the upward momentum will last due to affordability issues.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic, which will soon rebrand to Cotality, showed prices across the country rose 0.4% in March from February to a new peak price of A$820,331 ($515,332).

The monthly rise was broad-based, with every capital city posting a positive chance except for Hobart. Prices in Sydney rose 0.3% while Melbourne gained 0.5%.

“Improved sentiment following the February rate cut is likely the biggest driver of the turnaround in values,” said Tim Lawless, CoreLogic’s research director, adding that the cut led to a slight improvement in borrowing capacity and mortgage serviceability.

“With the rate-cutting cycle expected to be drawn out, it will be interesting to see if this positive inflection in values can last in the face of affordability constraints.”

Australia’s property market has ended a year-long slide earlier than expected, boosted by strong immigration and limited supply.

It felt the weight of decade-high interest rates late in 2024, but a quarter-point rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in February injected some confidence and helped end a shallow three-month decline.

The RBA is widely expected to hold steady at 4.1% at a policy meeting on Tuesday.

Swaps, however, imply three more rate cuts this year to 3.35%, which are likely from May onwards.

CoreLogic said even factoring in the three bullish rate cuts this year, interest rates are still restrictive.

“Until home loan serviceability improves more substantially, it’s hard to see housing markets moving into a material growth trend,” it added.

On the other hand, factors supporting prices are cost-of-living relief from the government, income growth and a strong labour market, said CoreLogic.

Reuters

