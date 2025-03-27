Huawei-linked firm says it can help China make advanced chips

Beijing — China can use domestically developed tools to make advanced semiconductors, countering US curbs on the country’s access to high-end chipmaking technology, an executive at a major Chinese supplier said on Thursday.
Du Lijun, president of chip equipment maker Shenzhen SiCarrier Industry Machines, which is linked to tech giant Huawei, said homemade tools could be employed to help it make 5-nanometre chips, thereby overcoming export controls on the country’s access to lithography systems.
“There might be a path where we can use non-optical technologies, that is, using our process equipment to solve some of the lithography issues,” Du said on the sidelines of the annual Semicon China industry fair that opened on Wednesday.
Making its debut at the fair, SiCarrier presented a raft of etching and deposition process equipment and optical metrology and inspection tools at a booth that was one of the most crowded at the event, which drew about 1,400 exhibitors this year.
Du cautioned that multi-patterning could pose challenges to yields, as such techniques can increase the number of manufacturing steps by about 20% for the advance to the 5-nanometre process from 7-nanometres.
SiCarrier’s tools are already used by major Chinese foundries such as the leading Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), said a company manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
SMIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
SiCarrier has collaborates with Huawei, Bloomberg News reported.
SiCarrier Industry Machines was founded in 2022 and its parent SiCarrier Technology, founded in 2021, is fully owned by a state-backed investment fund in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, according to Qichacha, China’s corporate record website.
It was among 140 Chinese tool firms added to a US commerce trade blacklist in December.
Multi-pattering, which replaces optical lithography with various etching and deposition steps, is widely seen as a way to help China produce advanced 5-nanometre chips as it is denied access to advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools made by ASML.
SiCarrier received a patent for multi-patterning technology in late 2023 from China’s intellectual property regulator.
Its patent uses deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) chipmaking machines and the self-aligned quadruple patterning technology to achieve certain technical thresholds seen on 5-nanometre chips, its filing showed.
That helps avoid use of EUV machines and cuts manufacturing cost, it said.
Huawei-linked firm says it can help China make advanced chips
Semiconductor equipment firm Shenzhen SiCarrier Industry Machines says it tools could be employed to make 5-nanometre chips
Reuters
