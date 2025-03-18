World / Asia

WATCH: India’s brewing interest in the coffee market

Business Day TV spoke to Sunayan Mitra, Nestlé's director of beverage business for the South Asia Region

18 March 2025 - 15:40
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The global coffee market is grappling with high prices that have prompted traders and roasters to pull back on purchases as the costs can’t be passed on to consumers but while this brews, India believes in the long-term prospects of growing its involvement in the cultivation of the commodity, particularly as its population develops a taste for the drink.

In this special report, Business Day TV takes a look at India’s coffee market.

