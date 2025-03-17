World / Asia

Iran to scrutinise Trump letter before replying

US president’s letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks rejected as deceptive and bullying

17 March 2025 - 15:41
by Agency Staff
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: WANA/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: WANA/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Dubai — Iran will respond to US President Donald Trump’s invitation to talks after proper scrutiny, the foreign ministry said on Monday, accusing Washington of not matching actions with words.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian have rejected Trump’s letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks as deceptive and bullying.

But foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a diplomatic response was in the works.

“So far, we have no reason to publicise [Trump’s] letter... Our response to this letter will be done through appropriate channels after full scrutiny,” Baghaei said.

The Iranian spokesperson noted contradictory signals from Washington, which was voicing readiness for talks while also applying new sanctions on Tehran’s economy.

“Diplomatic negotiations have etiquette in that each side must recognise the other’s interests and, more importantly, believe in fulfilling their commitments,” Baghaei added during a televised press conference.

“The US does not respect that and uses the possibility of negotiations as a propaganda and political tool.”

In his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

After Trump pulled out in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear programme.

Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they deem is justifiable for a civilian programme.

Tehran says the development of its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.

Reuters

US responds with air strikes after Houthis’ threats to global shipping

Yemen group claims to have launched a second attack against a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea
World
1 hour ago

US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis kill at least 31 as Trump breathes hellfire

Houthis warned to stop after attacking US warships 174 times and commercial vessels 145 times since 2023
World
1 day ago

Trump cuts funding for Voice of America parent

Government-funded media outlet and six other federal agencies have to reduce their operations
World
20 hours ago

Russian air base opens doors to 9,000 Syrian refugees

Russia says it’s doing everything it can to secure the safety of its citizens and facilities in Syria
World
4 days ago

Ports operator DP World warns of uncertain trade as profit falls

Company says ongoing geopolitical challenges are clouding its outlook
World
4 days ago
