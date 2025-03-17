Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: WANA/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Dubai — Iran will respond to US President Donald Trump’s invitation to talks after proper scrutiny, the foreign ministry said on Monday, accusing Washington of not matching actions with words.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian have rejected Trump’s letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks as deceptive and bullying.
But foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a diplomatic response was in the works.
“So far, we have no reason to publicise [Trump’s] letter... Our response to this letter will be done through appropriate channels after full scrutiny,” Baghaei said.
The Iranian spokesperson noted contradictory signals from Washington, which was voicing readiness for talks while also applying new sanctions on Tehran’s economy.
“Diplomatic negotiations have etiquette in that each side must recognise the other’s interests and, more importantly, believe in fulfilling their commitments,” Baghaei added during a televised press conference.
“The US does not respect that and uses the possibility of negotiations as a propaganda and political tool.”
In his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
After Trump pulled out in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear programme.
Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they deem is justifiable for a civilian programme.
Tehran says the development of its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.
Iran to scrutinise Trump letter before replying
US president’s letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks rejected as deceptive and bullying
Dubai — Iran will respond to US President Donald Trump’s invitation to talks after proper scrutiny, the foreign ministry said on Monday, accusing Washington of not matching actions with words.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian have rejected Trump’s letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks as deceptive and bullying.
But foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a diplomatic response was in the works.
“So far, we have no reason to publicise [Trump’s] letter... Our response to this letter will be done through appropriate channels after full scrutiny,” Baghaei said.
The Iranian spokesperson noted contradictory signals from Washington, which was voicing readiness for talks while also applying new sanctions on Tehran’s economy.
“Diplomatic negotiations have etiquette in that each side must recognise the other’s interests and, more importantly, believe in fulfilling their commitments,” Baghaei added during a televised press conference.
“The US does not respect that and uses the possibility of negotiations as a propaganda and political tool.”
In his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and major powers that had placed strict limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
After Trump pulled out in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Iran breached and far surpassed those limits in the development of its nuclear programme.
Western powers accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons by enriching uranium up to 60% purity, above what they deem is justifiable for a civilian programme.
Tehran says the development of its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and that it respects its commitments under international law.
Reuters
US responds with air strikes after Houthis’ threats to global shipping
US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis kill at least 31 as Trump breathes hellfire
Trump cuts funding for Voice of America parent
Russian air base opens doors to 9,000 Syrian refugees
Ports operator DP World warns of uncertain trade as profit falls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US responds with air strikes after Houthis’ threats to global shipping
US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis kill at least 31 as Trump breathes hellfire
Trump cuts funding for Voice of America parent
Iran Supreme Leader adopts ‘we won’t be bullied’ stance toward Trump
US stops Iraq’s waiver to acquire Iran electricity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.