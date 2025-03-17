World / Asia

Iran ends 14-year house arrest of reformist Mehdi Karroubi

17 March 2025 - 16:38
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mehdi Karroubi in Tehran, Iran, June 17 2009. Picture: REUTERS/DEMOTIX
Mehdi Karroubi in Tehran, Iran, June 17 2009. Picture: REUTERS/DEMOTIX

Dubai — Iranian officials ordered the release of opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi on Monday after 14 years of house arrest for protesting against the results of presidential elections.

Karroubi’s political ally, former prime minister Mir Hossein Mousavi, would also be released from house arrest in the coming months, Karroubi’s son Hossein told Jamaran, a semi-official newspaper linked to moderate political factions.

Karroubi, now 87, and Mousavi, 83, ran on a reformist platform in the 2009 vote that returned hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to power and triggered mass rallies by protesters who said the results were rigged.

Both were detained in 2011 after taking a leading role in the protests, though they were not put on trial or publicly charged.

“Security officers met my father and said his arrest would be lifted today on orders of the head of the judiciary,” Hossein Karroubi was quoted as saying by Jamaran, referring to Monday. He said his father had been told that security officers would be present at his home until April 8 to ensure his protection.

Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, also reported on Karroubi’s release, but did not refer to Mousavi’s case.

Hossein Karroubi told Ensaf news in 2024 his father would not accept any move to lift his house arrest while Mousavi was still detained. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had promised during his election campaign to release both politicians.

Reuters

Iran to scrutinise Trump letter before replying

US president’s letter and public exhortations for nuclear talks rejected as deceptive and bullying
World
1 hour ago

US responds with air strikes after Houthis’ threats to global shipping

Yemen group claims to have launched a second attack against a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea
World
1 hour ago

SIMON BARBER: Rasool bears the brunt in US-SA crisis

Folly of the ambassador speaking his mind gives Joel Pollak the scalp he wanted
Opinion
11 hours ago

Trump cuts funding for Voice of America parent

Government-funded media outlet and six other federal agencies have to reduce their operations
World
20 hours ago

Russian air base opens doors to 9,000 Syrian refugees

Russia says it’s doing everything it can to secure the safety of its citizens and facilities in Syria
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US to pay El Salvador to jail 300 Venezuelan gang ...
World / Americas
2.
Arrest warrants issued after fire at North ...
World / Europe
3.
Court allows Telegram CEO to leave France
World / Europe
4.
Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform ...
World / Europe
5.
DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US treasury’s Bessent outlines aggressive trade and sanctions strategy

World / Americas

Iran Supreme Leader adopts ‘we won’t be bullied’ stance toward Trump

World / Asia

US stops Iraq’s waiver to acquire Iran electricity

World

Records show Russian missile experts flew to Iran amid its clashes with Israel

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.