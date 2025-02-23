Australia fines Telegram for slow reply to child abuse and terror queries

The Telegram logo is displayed on a number of screens. Picture: LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES
Sydney — Australia’s online safety regulator on Monday fined messaging platform Telegram about A$1-million ($640,000) for its delay in answering questions about measures the app took to prevent the spread of child abuse and violent extremist material.
The e-Safety commission in March 2024 sought responses from social media platforms YouTube, X and Facebook to Telegram and Reddit, and blamed them for not doing enough to stop extremists from using live-streaming features, algorithms and recommendation systems to recruit users.
Telegram and Reddit were asked about the steps they were taking to combat child sexual abuse material on their services. They had to respond by May but Telegram submitted its response in October.
“Timely transparency is not a voluntary requirement in Australia and this action reinforces the importance of all companies complying with Australian law,” eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.
Telegram’s delay in providing information obstructed eSafety from implementing its online safety measures, Grant said.
Australia’s spy agency in December said one in five priority counter-terrorism cases investigated involved youths.
The messaging platform has been under growing scrutiny around the world since its founder Pavel Durov was placed under formal investigation in France in August in connection with alleged use of the app for illegal activities.
Durov, who is out on bail, has denied the allegations.
Grant said Big Tech must be transparent and put in place measures to prevent its services from being misused as the threat posed by online extremist materials poses a growing risk.
“If we want accountability from the tech industry we need much greater transparency. These powers give us a look under the hood at just how these platforms are dealing, or not dealing, with a range of serious and egregious online harms which affect Australians,” Grant said.
If Telegram chooses to ignore the penalty notice, eSafety would seek a civil penalty in the court, Grant said.
Australia fines Telegram for slow reply to child abuse and terror queries
E-Safety commission blames social media platforms for not doing enough to stop extremists
Sydney — Australia’s online safety regulator on Monday fined messaging platform Telegram about A$1-million ($640,000) for its delay in answering questions about measures the app took to prevent the spread of child abuse and violent extremist material.
The e-Safety commission in March 2024 sought responses from social media platforms YouTube, X and Facebook to Telegram and Reddit, and blamed them for not doing enough to stop extremists from using live-streaming features, algorithms and recommendation systems to recruit users.
Telegram and Reddit were asked about the steps they were taking to combat child sexual abuse material on their services. They had to respond by May but Telegram submitted its response in October.
“Timely transparency is not a voluntary requirement in Australia and this action reinforces the importance of all companies complying with Australian law,” eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.
Telegram’s delay in providing information obstructed eSafety from implementing its online safety measures, Grant said.
Australia’s spy agency in December said one in five priority counter-terrorism cases investigated involved youths.
The messaging platform has been under growing scrutiny around the world since its founder Pavel Durov was placed under formal investigation in France in August in connection with alleged use of the app for illegal activities.
Durov, who is out on bail, has denied the allegations.
Grant said Big Tech must be transparent and put in place measures to prevent its services from being misused as the threat posed by online extremist materials poses a growing risk.
“If we want accountability from the tech industry we need much greater transparency. These powers give us a look under the hood at just how these platforms are dealing, or not dealing, with a range of serious and egregious online harms which affect Australians,” Grant said.
If Telegram chooses to ignore the penalty notice, eSafety would seek a civil penalty in the court, Grant said.
Reuters
Social media ban for Australia’s under-16s leaves children furious
Australia launches bill to ban social media for children under 16
Australia plans to get tough on misinformation on social media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations
Speculators drive China’s tech rally as internet giants soar
JD Vance warns EU that ‘excessive regulation’ could kill AI
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.