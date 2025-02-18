World / Asia

Iran detains British couple on charges of spying

Married pair accused of entering Iran as tourists and collecting information in several provinces

18 February 2025 - 19:19
by Elwely Elwelly
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
The Iranian flag. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Dubai — Two British nationals detained in Iran have been charged with espionage after they allegedly gathered information in different parts of the country, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

The British Foreign Office named the two as Craig and Lindsay Foreman, and their family said on Saturday they were engaging with relevant authorities to ensure the pair’s wellbeing and seek their safe return home.

“The detained individuals entered the country as tourists and collected information in several provinces of the country,” Mizan said, without giving further details. British media have said they are a married couple.

Mizan cited a judicial official as saying the two were connected to intelligence services and that investigations into the alleged links were ongoing.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Human rights groups and some Western countries have accused Iran of trying to win concessions from other nations through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up.

Tehran denies such accusations.

Reuters

SA open to ‘any country’ for nuclear project bids, including Russia and Iran

The government is aiming to add 2,500MW of nuclear energy capacity to tackle electricity outages
National
1 day ago

Israel and US vow to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions

US secretary of state Marco Rubio says at Jerusalem talks Hamas cannot continue as a military or government force
World
1 day ago

Iran pardons two journalists who covered woman’s death in police custody

Protests that followed Mahsa Amini’s death led to the worst unrest in Iran since the revolution
World
1 week ago

Iranians chant ‘death to America’ as leaders call US sincerity into question

Iranians turn out in numbers to mark the anniversary of the 1979 revolution amid mounting US and Israeli pressure
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Uganda’s army chief threatens to attack Bunia in ...
World / Africa
2.
UK’s Royal Society fellows to vote on expelling ...
World
3.
Nearly 10,000 fired as Trump and Musk crank up ...
World
4.
Lavrov, Rubio explore removal of US ‘unilateral ...
World
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Europe’s finances under threat as ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.