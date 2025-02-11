World / Asia

Iran pardons two journalists who covered woman’s death in police custody

Protests that followed Mahsa Amini’s death led to the worst unrest in Iran since the revolution

11 February 2025 - 15:35
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People wave flags next to an Iranian missile on display during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, on February 10 2025. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
People wave flags next to an Iranian missile on display during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, on February 10 2025. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS

Dubai — Iran’s top judicial authority has pardoned two journalists who uncovered the death of a young woman in police custody that triggered nationwide protests in 2022, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan said on Tuesday.

Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi had been sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively by an Iranian Revolutionary Court in October 2023 for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman in custody of the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code.

“Following the approval by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of a list of pardons that was prepared by the judiciary's head, these individuals were pardoned,” Mizan said, adding that the pardons were applied on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Last year, both journalists were temporarily released after 17 months in prison, and later acquitted of the charge of “collaboration with the US” in an appeal court.

Other charges such as “colluding against national security” and “propaganda against the regime” remained, but have now been cleared by the pardon and the journalists' judicial case is now closed.

Protests that followed Amini’s death led to the worst unrest in Iran since the revolution. The authorities have blamed the US for fomenting the demonstrations, which Washington denies. 

Reuters

Prospects of peace and recovery in Middle East lure investors

Fragile ceasefire in  Gaza, Bashar al-Assad’s ouster from Syria, weakened Iran and new government in Lebanon feed reset hopes
World
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans

News of many Afrikaners’ reluctance to join Donald Trump’s ‘Groot Drek’ is unlikely to reach US
Opinion
11 hours ago

Many countries miss UN deadline for climate goals

Nearly 200 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement faced a Monday deadline to submit national plans
World
23 hours ago

Iranians chant ‘death to America’ as leaders call US sincerity into question

Iranians turn out in numbers to mark the anniversary of the 1979 revolution amid mounting US and Israeli pressure
World
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza
World / Americas
2.
Trump guides Musk’s sword to cut military spending
World / Americas
3.
India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting ...
World
4.
Trump shuts down trade loophole used by Shein and ...
World / Americas
5.
Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Prospects of peace and recovery in Middle East lure investors

World

TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans

Opinion / Columnists

Many countries miss UN deadline for climate goals

World

Iranians chant ‘death to America’ as leaders call US sincerity into question

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.