World / Asia

Iranians chant ‘death to America’ as leaders call US sincerity into question

Iranians turn out in numbers to mark the anniversary of the 1979 revolution amid mounting US and Israeli pressure

10 February 2025 - 16:54
by Parisa Hafezi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, on February 10 2025. Picture: WANA via
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, on February 10 2025. Picture: WANA via

Dubai — Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday questioned the US’s sincerity in seeking negotiations with Tehran as crowds of people, many chanting “Death to America”, rallied across the country to mark the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

US President Donald Trump last week restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump said however that he would like to have a verified nuclear peace agreement with Tehran and expressed a willingness to talk to Pezeshkian, who said last week it would be easy to verify Iran was not developing atomic weapons.

Pezeshkian, in a televised speech at Tehran’s Azadi (Freedom) Square on Monday, adopted a harsh tone: “If the US were sincere about negotiations, why did they sanction us?”

He said Tehran “does not seek war... but will not yield to foreign pressure”.

Iranian state television showed hundreds of thousands of people turning out to mark the anniversary of the 1979 revolution in a rally the clerical establishment billed as a chance to show unity amid mounting US and Israeli pressure.

Iranians burn a makeshift US flag next to a cardboard Obelisk during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, on February 10 2025. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
Iranians burn a makeshift US flag next to a cardboard Obelisk during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, on February 10 2025. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS

“Death to America,” and “Death to Israel,” shouted demonstrators in cities and towns across Iran, repeating the ritual chant of the revolution which toppled the US-backed Shah and swept the Shiite Muslim clergy to power.

State media published a picture depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump wearing prison uniforms and standing inside a metal cage. Another picture showed some marchers hanging an effigy of Trump by a noose.

On Friday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that talks with the US were “not smart, wise, or honourable”, but he stopped short of renewing a ban on direct talks with Washington decreed during the first Trump administration in 2018.

During his previous term in office in 2018, Trump ditched Tehran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iran’s currency fell on Monday to an all-time low of 932,500 to the dollar on the unofficial market compared with 869,500 rials on Friday, according to the foreign exchange website alanchand.com.

Last month, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told Reuters that Iran is “pressing the gas pedal” on its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade. Iran, which has breached the 2015 pact’s nuclear curbs, has long said its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful.

“No country negotiates under pressure and coercion unless it intends to surrender, especially when we remember a history of unfulfilled promises from Washington,” Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV.

Reuters

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in US for talks on Middle East

Netanyahu will speak to senior Trump aides during his visit and is expected to seek assurances of continued US weapons supplies
World
6 days ago

Trump says Israel will ‘turn over Gaza Strip to US’ after fighting

Defence minister Israel Katz hails Trump’s scheme to transform territory into ‘Riviera of the Middle East’
World
4 days ago

Gunman wielding M-16 shot dead after launching West Bank attack

Close-range targeting of Israeli soldier sparks gunfight resulting in multiple casualties
World
6 days ago

Israeli military blows up suspected munitions buildings in Jenin

Footage capturing the demolitions show series of simultaneous explosions in densely populated camp
World
1 week ago

Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza

Hamas warns the area is not for sale and Palestinians will ‘foil displacement plans’
World
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump shuts down trade loophole used by Shein and ...
World / Americas
3.
Europe’s Mega movement leaders praise Trump at ...
World
4.
Trump speaking to Putin about stopping the ...
World
5.
Trump punishes people involved in ICC probes of ...
World

Related Articles

Trump says Israel will ‘turn over Gaza Strip to US’ after fighting

World / Middle East

Gunman wielding M-16 shot dead after launching West Bank attack

World / Middle East

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in US for talks on Middle East

World / Middle East

Israeli military blows up suspected munitions buildings in Jenin

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.