Korea’s Yoon awaits fate as ruling party sees signs of revival

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Picture: REUTERS/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
Seoul — Uncertainty about the fate of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and a botched attempt to arrest him are giving oxygen to his backers and reviving support for his troubled party.
Yoon, suspended from duties after his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3 and now under criminal investigation for possible insurrection, has for weeks been holed up at his residence in Seoul, guarded by a small army of personal security staff.
A National Barometer survey released on Thursday, found 59% of respondents wanted Yoon arrested, which investigators are determined to do even though they failed last week after a widely televised six-hour standoff with his security force. About 37% of respondents said arresting Yoon was excessive.
A similar split fell in favour of the constitutional court, which is considering MPs’ decision to impeach Yoon, removing him permanently.
Analysts say the prospects of Yoon returning to office are unclear but the hiatus has emboldened his supporters, scores of whom braved sub-zero temperatures to gather near his residence on Thursday morning.
The weeks since Yoon’s impeachment have also seen a recovery in support for his ruling People Power Party (PPP), which some analysts say shows signs conservatives are uniting to fight a possible presidential election later this year.
Supporters rejuvenated
“It seems the attempt to arrest Yoon has reinvigorated conservatives,” said Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.
The revival comes from both diehard supporters, who back Yoon’s reasons for declaring martial law, including unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, and those less supportive of Yoon but concerned at the prospect of Lee Jae-myung, the liberal leader of the main opposition party, becoming president.
“If the arrest effort had succeeded these conservatives would have been defeated for a second time, following impeachment, and that reinvigoration would possibly have been snuffed out quickly. The more that arrest attempts fail, the stronger reinvigorated conservatives will feel,” Richey said.
A Realmeter survey released on Monday put the PPP’s approval rating at 34.4%, which as risen for three consecutive weeks. The main opposition Democratic Party, which commands a parliamentary majority and triggered Yoon’s impeachment vote, scored 45.2%.
Most pollsters in South Korea have stopped tracking Yoon’s approval ratings since he was impeached by parliament, though some fringe surveys have indicated a rise in his personal support in recent days.
As Yoon faces the prospect of another arrest attempt, his lawyers have remained defiant, alleging the anti-corruption officers seeking his arrest don’t have authority to investigate him for insurrection, even though a court has issued a warrant.
Court ruling awaited
However, the lawyers said on Thursday the constitutional court’s decision on Yoon's political future will be accepted. Rulings by the court, one of the two highest in the country along with the supreme court, cannot be appealed.
“The president is still staying strong. He said he doesn’t want people to suffer and public officials to suffer from this, but he can’t accept illegal investigations,” lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon’s confidant, told supporters outside his residence on Wednesday.
Jeremy Chan, senior analyst covering Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, a US-based political risk consultancy, said further attempts to arrest Yoon were likely to only “galvanise” his support and that of his party.
Yoon’s supporters also draw inspiration from US president-elect Donald Trump, who has previously made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and faced a litany of legal troubles but made a stunning comeback in an election last year.
Some of Yoon’s supporters have adopted the “Stop the Steal” slogan popularised by Trump’s proponents to ramp up fraud allegations against the election watchdog. Trump hasn’t directly commented on Yoon’s situation.
Lee Jun-han, professor of political science at Incheon National University, said conservative voters were more probably driven by the memory of conservatives’ heavy election defeat after the impeachment of president Park Geun-hye in 2017.
Korea’s Yoon awaits fate as ruling party sees signs of revival
Surveys indicate some recovery in support for impeached president’s People Power Party
Seoul — Uncertainty about the fate of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and a botched attempt to arrest him are giving oxygen to his backers and reviving support for his troubled party.
Yoon, suspended from duties after his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3 and now under criminal investigation for possible insurrection, has for weeks been holed up at his residence in Seoul, guarded by a small army of personal security staff.
A National Barometer survey released on Thursday, found 59% of respondents wanted Yoon arrested, which investigators are determined to do even though they failed last week after a widely televised six-hour standoff with his security force. About 37% of respondents said arresting Yoon was excessive.
A similar split fell in favour of the constitutional court, which is considering MPs’ decision to impeach Yoon, removing him permanently.
Analysts say the prospects of Yoon returning to office are unclear but the hiatus has emboldened his supporters, scores of whom braved sub-zero temperatures to gather near his residence on Thursday morning.
The weeks since Yoon’s impeachment have also seen a recovery in support for his ruling People Power Party (PPP), which some analysts say shows signs conservatives are uniting to fight a possible presidential election later this year.
Supporters rejuvenated
“It seems the attempt to arrest Yoon has reinvigorated conservatives,” said Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.
The revival comes from both diehard supporters, who back Yoon’s reasons for declaring martial law, including unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, and those less supportive of Yoon but concerned at the prospect of Lee Jae-myung, the liberal leader of the main opposition party, becoming president.
“If the arrest effort had succeeded these conservatives would have been defeated for a second time, following impeachment, and that reinvigoration would possibly have been snuffed out quickly. The more that arrest attempts fail, the stronger reinvigorated conservatives will feel,” Richey said.
A Realmeter survey released on Monday put the PPP’s approval rating at 34.4%, which as risen for three consecutive weeks. The main opposition Democratic Party, which commands a parliamentary majority and triggered Yoon’s impeachment vote, scored 45.2%.
Most pollsters in South Korea have stopped tracking Yoon’s approval ratings since he was impeached by parliament, though some fringe surveys have indicated a rise in his personal support in recent days.
As Yoon faces the prospect of another arrest attempt, his lawyers have remained defiant, alleging the anti-corruption officers seeking his arrest don’t have authority to investigate him for insurrection, even though a court has issued a warrant.
Court ruling awaited
However, the lawyers said on Thursday the constitutional court’s decision on Yoon's political future will be accepted. Rulings by the court, one of the two highest in the country along with the supreme court, cannot be appealed.
“The president is still staying strong. He said he doesn’t want people to suffer and public officials to suffer from this, but he can’t accept illegal investigations,” lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon’s confidant, told supporters outside his residence on Wednesday.
Jeremy Chan, senior analyst covering Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, a US-based political risk consultancy, said further attempts to arrest Yoon were likely to only “galvanise” his support and that of his party.
Yoon’s supporters also draw inspiration from US president-elect Donald Trump, who has previously made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and faced a litany of legal troubles but made a stunning comeback in an election last year.
Some of Yoon’s supporters have adopted the “Stop the Steal” slogan popularised by Trump’s proponents to ramp up fraud allegations against the election watchdog. Trump hasn’t directly commented on Yoon’s situation.
Lee Jun-han, professor of political science at Incheon National University, said conservative voters were more probably driven by the memory of conservatives’ heavy election defeat after the impeachment of president Park Geun-hye in 2017.
Reuters
South Korean presidential security boss resists Yoon arrest bid
South Korean presidential guards prevent arrest of impeached Yoon
South Korea’s President Yoon vows to ‘fight till the end’
Court approves arrest of President Yoon in martial law investigation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.