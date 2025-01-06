World / Asia

Chinese cyberattacks on Taiwan ‘averaged 2.4-million a day in 2024’

Report shares rare details of ‘grey zone harassment’ strategy as Beijing ramps up military and political pressure

06 January 2025 - 17:27
by Yimou Lee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GLEB STOCK
Picture: 123RF/GLEB STOCK

Taipei — Cyberattacks on Taiwan government departments doubled in 2024 from the previous year to an average of 2.4-million attacks a day, the island’s National Security Bureau said, adding most of them were launched by Chinese cyber forces.

Taiwan has in recent years complained about what it sees as China’s “grey-zone harassment” — from daily military drills and balloons near the island to cyberattacks — at a time when Beijing ramps up military and political pressure to force the democratically governed island to accept its sovereignty claim.

Taiwan’s Government Service Network, or GSN, received a daily average of 2.4-million attacks last year, double the daily average of 1.2-million in 2023, according to a report by the National Security Bureau on Sunday.

The bureau offered rare details of the attacks, attributing most to China’s cyber forces, with telecommunications, transportations and defence among the top targets.

“Though many of those attacks have been effectively detected and blocked, the growing numbers of attacks pinpoint the increasingly severe nature of China’s hacking activities,” the report said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment.

China routinely denies being involved in hacking attacks but is frequently accused by foreign governments, especially the US, which last week said Chinese hackers stole documents from the US Treasury Department.

The Taiwanese report said China launched some of the attacks to coincide with Chinese military drills about the island, including distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks designed to disrupt access to web pages of Taiwan’s transportation and financial institutions.

The move, the report said, was meant to “intensify the harassment effect and military intimidation”.

Beijing staged two rounds of major exercises about Taiwan last year to pressure Taipei, one in May and one in October, dubbed Joint Sword — 2024A and B respectively.

China also targeted Taiwanese civil servants’ emails and launched attacks including social engineering in attempts to steal confidential information, the report said.

The report said China’s cyber forces employed techniques including advanced persistent threats and backdoor software to try to infiltrate and compromise Taiwan’s key infrastructure including highways and ports.

“Such efforts attempt to disrupt Taiwan’s government operations, as well as gain advantages in the fields of politics, military, technology, and economy,” the report said.

Reuters

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Flames of cyberattacks in SA hottest in Africa

A hit on the International Trade Administration Commission of SA this week is the latest in a litany
Opinion
8 months ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Cyberattack on state agency puts treasure trove of data at risk

Companies & Intellectual Property Commission plays down security breach
Opinion
10 months ago

JOHAN STEYN: CrowdStrike’s flawed update exposed global tech vulnerabilities

Minor software change bringing entire industries to standstill highlights fragility of interconnected systems
Opinion
5 months ago

Institutionalising cyberattack mitigation strategies to safeguard SA’s energy sector

As demonstrated by the City Power and Eskom incidents, the potential repercussions of inadequate cyber resilience are severe
Opinion
1 year ago

MOSS GONDWE: What can the government do to limit cyber threats?

The Covid-19 has also been rocket fuel propelling the global cybercrime industry to unprecedented levels of activity
Opinion
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western ...
World / Europe
3.
China’s top diplomat focusing on Africa while ...
World
4.
M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC
World / Africa
5.
US plans to sell $8bn arms to Israel
World

Related Articles

Ukrainian satellite TV channels hit by cyberattack

World / Europe

New Zealand slams China over parliament hacking

World / Asia

China scolds US and UK about ‘slanderous’ hacking allegations

World

North Korean hackers ‘sharing money-laundering networks’ with crooks

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.