World / Asia

China to boost development of western regions

Measures to enhance the integration of rail, air, river and sea links

05 January 2025 - 17:04
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS
A Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS

China said on Sunday it would launch 15 measures to bolster the development of its western provinces with the construction of logistical infrastructure such as ports and aviation hubs.

The General Administration of Customs said the measures would enhance the integration of rail, air, river and sea links in China’s west, state media reported.

The measures are to include enhancing international aviation hubs in cities including Chengdu, Chongqing, Kunming, Xi’an and Urumqi, while developing comprehensive bonded zones, and integrating these with ports and other transport links.

A number of ports would also be built and expanded.

China has long sought to bolster the economic heft of its western regions, which have markedly lagged coastal provinces. But ethnic tensions in such places a Xinjiang and hard-line security measures Beijing said are needed to safeguard national unity and border stability, have drawn criticism from some Western nations.

China’s western regions comprise about two-thirds of the country’s land area and include regions such as Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Xinjiang and Tibet.

China’s Politburo last year called for a “new urbanisation” of western China to revitalise rural areas, expand poverty alleviation efforts and strengthen energy resources. Efforts have also been made to increase linkages to Europe and South Asia through trade corridors including rail freight routes.

Reuters

China plans treasury bonds funding to spur growth in 2025

Initiatives include a subsidy deal where consumers can trade-in cars or appliances and buy new ones at a discount
World
3 days ago

China’s exports slow, imports drop ahead of looming US tariff hikes

Tensions with the EU over EV tariffs open a second front in Beijing’s trade war with the West
World
3 weeks ago

China bans exports of some critical minerals to US

Tech giant Intel, one of the largest providers of chips used in electronic devices, could be a future target
World
1 month ago

China state media warns US against mutually destructive tariff war

Economists downgrade growth targets for China’s $19-trillion economy for 2025 and 2026 after Trump comments
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western ...
World / Europe
3.
Fed policymakers say work still needed to tame ...
World / Americas
4.
M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC
World / Africa
5.
Judge in Trump hush-money case says his sentence ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

China plans treasury bonds funding to spur growth in 2025

World / Asia

China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe

World / Asia

China’s exports slow, imports drop ahead of looming US tariff hikes

World / Asia

China bans exports of some critical minerals to US

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.