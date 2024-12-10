World / Asia

Malaysia PM deflects questions on opponent’s house arrest

Jailed former prime minister Najib Razak argues royal decree allows him to serve sentence at home

10 December 2024 - 16:59
by Rozanna Latiff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Picture: MOHD RASFAN/POOL via REUTERS
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Picture: MOHD RASFAN/POOL via REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim refused to answer questions on Tuesday on the existence of a royal decree that would allegedly allow jailed former premier Najib Razak to serve his prison sentence at home.

Najib, who was prime minister between 2009 and 2018, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in August 2022, when Malaysia’s top court upheld his conviction in a corruption case linked to the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The sentence was halved this year by a pardons board chaired by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah, shortly before his reign ended in January. Malaysia has a unique system of monarchy in which the role rotates between the country’s nine sultans every five years.

Since April, Najib has been pursuing a legal bid to compel the government to confirm the existence of and execute an “addendum order” that he said was issued by the former king alongside the pardons board’s decision, entitling him to serve the remainder of his jail term at home.

Anwar told MPs on Tuesday he was unable to answer questions on the document, citing parliamentary rules on matters being decided by courts.

He acknowledged presenting Najib’s request for a pardon to the king, saying the ex-premier had a right to be heard, but stressed he had not been present when the federal pardons board made its decision to halve Najib’s sentence.

The king and the prime minister sit on the board, though the premier can be represented instead by a federal territories minister.

“Until this case is concluded in court or the king allows for it, we cannot discuss it,” Anwar said, adding he had referred the matter to the present king, Sultan Ibrahim, for further deliberation.

Malaysia’s Court of Appeal is set to hear Najib’s request on January 6 next year, after an earlier bid was struck down by a lower tribunal in July.

Najib’s son last week filed an affidavit in court, affirming he had received a copy of the addendum from Al-Sultan Abdullah’s royal household, though his lawyers declined to disclose the document’s contents.

The legal adviser to Malaysia’s Pahang state, the home of Al-Sultan Abdullah, said on Tuesday the state palace would not issue any statement on the matter, out of respect for court proceedings, national news agency Bernama reported.

Reuters

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Asean giants and EU aspirants seek Brics membership

Interest countries show in bloc signals vote of confidence in it
Opinion
3 months ago

Australia and Asean call for restraint in South China Sea

A joint statement by Australia and the Asean asks for ‘rules-based’ order in the Indo-Pacific
World
9 months ago

Malaysian former finance minister charged with failing to declare assets

Daim Zainuddin, 85, a key ally of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, pleaded not guilty
World
10 months ago

Goldman sues Malaysia amid 1MDB tensions

Disputes escalate over multibillion-dollar corruption scandal settlements between the global bank and the Southeast Asian nation
Companies
1 year ago

Malaysia drops graft charges against premier Anwar’s ally Ahmad Zahid

The move lets the leader of a key partner in the ruling coalition walk free and raises doubts over the prime minister’s promise to fight corruption
World
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hope and uncertainty in Syria after Assad ousted
World / Middle East
2.
Philanthropy must catalyse change, says Gates ...
World
3.
How a former SpaceX engineer aims to end Russia’s ...
World / Americas
4.
Hezbollah sees ‘major, dangerous’ change in Syria
World / Middle East
5.
Israeli troops near Damascus, days after Bashar ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Asean giants and EU aspirants seek Brics membership

Opinion

Australia and Asean call for restraint in South China Sea

World / Asia

Malaysian former finance minister charged with failing to declare assets

World / Asia

Goldman sues Malaysia amid 1MDB tensions

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.