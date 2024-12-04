Russia watching ‘tragic’ situation in South Korea with concern

Protesters demonstrate against the country's president as police stand guard on December 04 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Moscow — Russia is following events in South Korea with concern after the president briefly declared martial law, but there were no threats to Russian citizens there, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Moscow has deepened ties with Seoul’s neighbour North Korea since the start of its war in Ukraine, drawing concern from Western countries.
South Korean legislators submitted a bill on Wednesday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared martial law before reversing the move hours later, triggering a political crisis in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, a major US ally.
“We are watching with concern the tragic events unfolding in South Korea,” Zakharova told a news briefing.
“The situation on the Korean peninsula is already complicated by the provocative actions of the US and its allies,” she said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a treaty in Pyongyang in June which included a mutual defence clause.
The US, South Korea and Ukraine have accused North Korea of sending more than 10,000 troops to Russia’s Kursk region, where Russian forces are trying to expel Ukrainian soldiers. Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.
