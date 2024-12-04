World / Asia

Philippines president troubled by Russian submarine in maritime zone

Russian vessel said it was awaiting improved weather conditions before proceeding to Vladivostok

04 December 2024 - 15:22
by Mikhail Flores
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian Navy's improved kilo-class submarine Kolpino sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey on May 1, 2019. File Picture: REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
Russian Navy's improved kilo-class submarine Kolpino sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey on May 1, 2019. File Picture: REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Manila — President Ferdinand Marcos junior said on Monday the presence of a Russian attack submarine in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was “very worrisome”.

“That’s very concerning. Any intrusion into the West Philippine Sea, of our EEZ, of our baselines, is very worrisome,” Marcos told reporters, referring to part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' maritime zone.

A Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on Nov. 28, Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement on Monday, confirming a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Russia said the submarine was exercising freedom of navigation under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“The submarine did not violate the Philippine economic zone regime in any way,” the embassy said, adding it had kept the Philippines informed of its presence to make clear there were no “unscrupulous intentions”.

Philippine navy frigate Jose Rizal established radio contact with the Russian submarine, which confirmed its identity as UFA 490 and its intent.

“The Russian vessel stated it was awaiting improved weather conditions before proceeding to Vladivostok, Russia,” Trinidad said, without elaborating on why it was in the area.

Philippine naval forces escorted the submarine to ensure compliance with maritime regulations, he said.

Russia’s Kilo-class submarines are considered some of the quietest submarines and have been constantly refined since the 1980s.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing in 2022, just days before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine. The two countries carried out live-fire naval exercises in the South China Sea in July.

Tensions between Manila, a US treaty ally, and Beijing have escalated over the past year due to overlapping claims in the South China Sea. A 2016 arbitral tribunal ruled China’s historical claims to the disputed waterway had no basis, a decision Beijing rejects.

Reuters

Danish military tracks Chinese ship after Baltic Sea cables severed

Denmark makes rare public comment on anchored ship without mentioning two cable breaches
World
1 week ago

Ukraine naval drones sink Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Ukrainian military says 25 Russian military vessels and ships and one submarine have been ‘destroyed’ in the war to date
World
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Namibia elects first female president as Swapo ...
World / Africa
2.
South Korea parliament rejects president’s ...
World / Asia
3.
China bans exports of some critical minerals to US
World / Asia
4.
Democrats still trying to figure out how they lost
World / Americas
5.
Indian police say drug smugglers used Starlink as ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.