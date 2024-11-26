Four soldiers killed in Pakistan as protesters demand release of Imran Khan

Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and supporters of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attend a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/WASEEM KHAN
Islamabad — Four paramilitary soldiers were killed on Tuesday during clashes near Pakistan’s parliament between security forces and protesters demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.
The interior ministry confirmed the deaths but did not say who was responsible. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the protesters, accusing them of ramming the paramilitary troops with a convoy of vehicles.
“It is not a peaceful protest. It is extremism,” Sharif said in a statement, adding it was aimed at achieving “evil political designs”.
Information minister Attaullah Tarar said the protesters appeared bent on fomenting chaos but said authorities would not allow that, adding: “No-one will be spared.”
A witness said hundreds of protesters had reached D-Chowk in the capital Islamabad, a square near the parliament that has been a historic rallying point for protests.
Calling for the government’s resignation among other demands, the protesters ransacked vehicles and set a police kiosk on fire.
The protesters also attacked and wounded journalists at two separate locations, people from two media houses said.
Riot police on guard during a protest by supporters of the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO
The interior ministry said the army had been deployed to protect diplomatic missions in the fortified red zone area where government buildings and embassies were located. Authorities have said a curfew could be imposed in the capital.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party rejected Sharif’s accusation that the paramilitary troops had been rammed, and it reiterated that party supporters would hold a sit-in outside the parliament until their demands were met.
“No protesters ran over any rangers,” PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said, referring to the paramilitary troops. “In fact, there are videos viral on social media of protesters protecting and hugging rangers. This is a narrative the government is trying to create so they have the licence to kill.”
Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has announced a peaceful sit-in and supporters will set up camp while others head to Islamabad from around the country, Bukhari added.
The protest march, which Khan has described as the “final call”, is one of many his party has held to seek his release since he was jailed in August last year.
PTI supporters last marched on Islamabad in October, sparking days of clashes with police in which one officer was killed, but this week’s protest was bigger in size and more violent, authorities said.
They said the protesters were now armed with steel rods, slingshots and sticks and were setting fire to trees and grass as they marched. Witnesses heard firing around the protests, though it was not clear who was responsible.
Thousands broke through security barriers earlier on Tuesday on roads blocked with shipping containers as they responded to Khan’s call for the sit-in protest.
The government met Khan’s aides to try to calm the protests, but the attempt did not succeed, defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said.
On Monday, a police officer was killed and dozens wounded in clashes as the protest approached Islamabad.
The march, led by Khan’s wife and his key aide Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of the PTI stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, wound its way into the capital early on Tuesday.
Khan’s party has also called for a rollback of constitutional amendments it says the government made to handcuff the judiciary, which has questioned the legitimacy of several cases against the 72-year-old former premier.
The turmoil has rattled investors. Pakistan’s benchmark share index fell 3% in intraday trading on Tuesday.
Voted out of power by parliament in 2022 after he fell out with Pakistan’s powerful military, Khan faces charges ranging from corruption to instigation of violence, all of which he and his party deny.
The military, which plays an outsize role in Pakistani politics, is the kingmaker in the South Asian nation of 241-million.
Candidates backed by Khan’s party won the most seats in a parliamentary election in February, but a coalition cobbled together and led by Sharif took power.
Khan and the PTI say the polls were rigged after a military-backed crackdown to keep him out of power. The army has denied charges of election manipulation.
Reuters
