North Korea’s troop movement to Russia is ‘grave security threat’, South Korea says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the headquarters of the 2nd Corps of North Korean army on October 17 2024, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. Picture: KCNA via REUTERS
Seoul — South Korea said on Friday that North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia was a grave security threat to the international community and it would respond to the move with all available means, the presidential office said in a statement.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held an unscheduled security meeting with key intelligence, military and national security officials to discuss North Korean troops’ involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, it said.
“The participants ... shared the view that the current situation where Russia and North Korea's closer ties have gone beyond the movement of military supplies to actual dispatch of troops is a grave security threat not only to our country but to the international community," it said.
South Korean officials have said it was probably true that some North Korean personnel were in Russia and involved in its war with Ukraine, but have not given a clear answer on the nature or the scale of any such deployment.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused North Korea on Thursday of deploying officers alongside Russia and preparing to send thousands of troops to help Moscow's war effort, although Nato’s chief, Mark Rutte, said there was no evidence of Pyongyang’s presence at this stage.
Since their summit in the Russian far east in 2023, North Korea and Russia have dramatically upgraded their military ties and their leaders met in June to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership that includes a mutual defence pact.
South Korean and US officials have said North Korea has been supplying ballistic missiles and other munitions to Russia.
Russia and North Korea both deny they have engaged in arms transfers.
The Kremlin has also dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine.
North Korea’s troop movement to Russia is ‘grave security threat’, South Korea says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says North Korea has deployed officers alongside Russia and is preparing to send thousands of troops
Seoul — South Korea said on Friday that North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia was a grave security threat to the international community and it would respond to the move with all available means, the presidential office said in a statement.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held an unscheduled security meeting with key intelligence, military and national security officials to discuss North Korean troops’ involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine, it said.
“The participants ... shared the view that the current situation where Russia and North Korea's closer ties have gone beyond the movement of military supplies to actual dispatch of troops is a grave security threat not only to our country but to the international community," it said.
South Korean officials have said it was probably true that some North Korean personnel were in Russia and involved in its war with Ukraine, but have not given a clear answer on the nature or the scale of any such deployment.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused North Korea on Thursday of deploying officers alongside Russia and preparing to send thousands of troops to help Moscow's war effort, although Nato’s chief, Mark Rutte, said there was no evidence of Pyongyang’s presence at this stage.
Since their summit in the Russian far east in 2023, North Korea and Russia have dramatically upgraded their military ties and their leaders met in June to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership that includes a mutual defence pact.
South Korean and US officials have said North Korea has been supplying ballistic missiles and other munitions to Russia.
Russia and North Korea both deny they have engaged in arms transfers.
The Kremlin has also dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine.
Reuters
Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is ‘unambiguous’
Russia backtracks on Saudi Arabia’s Brics membership comments
Russia urges Brics partners to create alternative to IMF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.