Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo group wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Witnesses to the only two nuclear bombs ever to be used in conflict have dedicated their lives to the struggle for a nuclear-free world

11 October 2024 - 11:43
by Gwladys Fouche and Nora Buli
Terumi Tanaka, a Nagasaki nuclear bomb survivor and co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation for nuclear bomb sufferers. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Terumi Tanaka, a Nagasaki nuclear bomb survivor and co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation for nuclear bomb sufferers. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Oslo, Norway — Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki also known as Hibakusha, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

“Hibakusha is receiving the Peace Prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

Witnesses to the only two nuclear bombs ever to be used in conflict have dedicated their lives to the struggle for a nuclear-free world.

“The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable, and to somehow grasp the incomprehensible pain and suffering caused by nuclear weapons,” the committee said.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has regularly put focus on the issue of nuclear weapons, most recently with its award to the ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, who won the award in 2017.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11-million Swedish kronor, or about $1m, is due to be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

Reuters

Trio of protein decoders wins Nobel chemistry prize

Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis and John Jumper share the 2024 Nobel with David Baker
1 day ago

South Korean novelist Han Kang wins Nobel literature prize

Han is the first South Korean and the 18th woman to win the literature prize
17 hours ago

Machine-learning pioneers net Nobel prize in physics

US scientist John Hopfield is a professor emeritus at Princeton University, while British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton is credited as a godfather of AI
2 days ago

US duo bag Nobel prize for medicine after discovery of microRNA

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun discovered the new class of tiny molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation
3 days ago

Zelensky rejects peace plan of China and Brazil at UN

Half-hearted settlement plans would give Putin the space to continue the war, the Ukrainian president says
2 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.