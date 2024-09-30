The headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/JASON LEE
China has unveiled its biggest stimulus since the pandemic as a way to pull the country’s economy out of its slump and put it back on a growth path. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Tian Pan from Prescient China.
WATCH: Beijing’s ‘whatever it takes’ to revive economy
Business Day TV speaks to Tian Pan from Prescient China
