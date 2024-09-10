World / Asia

India’s polls not free, opposition leader Gandhi tells US audience

The elections were structured to deliver an advantage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader says

10 September 2024 - 16:53
by Shivam Patel
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses his supporters during an election campaign rally in Doru village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, on September 4 2024. Picture: SHARAFAT ALI/REUTERS
New Delhi — India’s opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, said on Tuesday he did not view this year’s two-month general elections as a free exercise, but rather as one structured to deliver an advantage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without citing evidence.

Modi suffered a rare setback, as the opposition made a strong showing, costing his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) its outright majority and forcing it to turn to coalition partners for the first time in a decade to retain power.

“They [BJP] had a huge financial advantage and they had locked our bank accounts,” Gandhi said at an event at Georgetown University in Washington.

“The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that Mr Modi could do his thing across the country,” he added.

“I don’t view it as a free election. I view it as a controlled election.”

Gandhi said, “I don’t believe that in a fair election, the BJP would come anywhere near 240 seats. I would be surprised.”

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats on its own, or 32 short of half the 543 members in parliament’s lower house, but formed the government, as his 15-party National DA (NDA) won 293 seats.

The opposition INDIA alliance led by Gandhi’s centrist Congress party won 230 seats. Congress on it own won 99.

The Election Commission did not respond to the comments.

In response, agricultural minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Gandhi was trying to besmirch the image of the nation, an activity he sought to portray as treasonous.

“Due to being defeated consecutively for the third time, anti-BJP … anti-Modi sentiments have taken root in his mind,” Chouhan told reporters.

“He is constantly trying to malign the image of the country, which is equivalent to treason.”

In the weeks before the vote, Gandhi’s Congress party received income tax notices, seeking payments of about 35-billion rupees ($417m), which it described at the time as politically motivated.

It was eventually given time to resolve the payments until after the vote.

The accusation that voting was not entirely free is not new, with Congress and some allies in the opposition alliance having aired accusations of voting machines having been tampered with in prior elections since Modi won power in 2014.

In public denials, the Election Commission has said its systems are secure and cannot be interfered with. India’s Supreme Court has also rejected petitions seeking a return to the old system of balloting.

Reuters

Indian market regulator chief held stake in funds used by Adani Group, Hindenburg says

Madhabi Puri Buch denies the allegations, calling it baseless
World
4 weeks ago

Narendra Modi spends billions on jobs to win back key allies

Distress in rural areas and a weak job market in India  have been blamed for a poor election showing that cost Modi’s BJP its absolute majority
World
1 month ago

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The allure of populism

Amid a global surge in populist politics, centrist parties are being outflanked by their far-right rivals
Opinion
2 months ago
