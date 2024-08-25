World / Asia

Indonesia to issue new election rules after violent protests

Protesters angered by an attempt by outgoing President Joko Widodo to hold on to influence

25 August 2024 - 17:13
by Stefanno Sulaiman
Protesters gesture outside the election commission headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 23 2024. Picture: WILLY KURNIAWAN/REUTERS
Jakarta— Indonesia’s election body secured parliament’s nod on Sunday to issue new rules in line with demands from protesters, who have been furious over an attempt by allies of outgoing President Joko Widodo to change eligibility requirements in their favour.

Demonstrations flared up in several cities in Indonesia last week as anger mounted over what Widodo’s critics say is an attempt to further consolidate his power as he prepares to make way for successor Prabowo Subianto in October.

The new rules will adopt a decision made by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, which upheld the minimum age of 30 for candidates by the time of nomination and clauses that made it easier for parties to make nominations, the election body’s acting chief Mochammad Afifuddin said.

"We are thankful that we can speed up (the consultation process with parliament), as it will give more room for us to prepare the nomination process," he said referring to the registration of regional leader candidates starting next Tuesday.

Parliament had started discussions late last year to revise the regional election laws but decided to speed it up earlier this week following the top court’s decision.

The policy shift opens the door for Prabowo’s presidential election rival, Anies Baswedan, to be nominated for Jakarta governor, a post he held from 2017-2022, but also means Jokowi’s 29-year-old son Kaesang Pangarep cannot run in regional polls.

On Sunday, the election body attended a hearing with the parliamentary commission overseeing election issues to secure the legislators’ approval before issuing the new rules.

Justice minister Supratman Andi Agtas said in the same hearing the government would help to speed up the process to issue the new regulations.

The labour party is scheduled to hold a protest again on Sunday, demanding the election body issue the new rules soon.

The popularity and influence of Jokowi, as the president is known, after a decade in charge was instrumental in Prabowo winning February’s election by a big margin, in what was widely seen as a quid-pro-quo to ensure the outgoing leader retains a political stake long after he leaves office.

Reuters  

