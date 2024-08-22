Rescue personnel transport a body bag after a luxury yacht, which was carrying British entrepreneur Mike Lynch, sank off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, August 21, 2024. REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Porticello — The body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was retrieved on Thursday from the wreck of a yacht that sank earlier this week off Sicily during a tempest, a source close to the rescue operation said.
Lynch’s 18-year daughter Hannah is still missing, the source said.
The bodies of the other four people who vanished when the boat went down were recovered from the yacht on Wednesday.
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch retrieved from yacht, says source
Lynch’s daughter Hannah is still missing
Reuters
