World / Asia

Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch retrieved from yacht, says source

Lynch’s daughter Hannah is still missing

22 August 2024 - 10:53
by Giselda Vagnoni
Rescue personnel transport a body bag after a luxury yacht, which was carrying British entrepreneur Mike Lynch, sank off the coast of Porticello, near the Sicilian city of Palermo, Italy, August 21, 2024. REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Porticello — The body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch was retrieved on Thursday from the wreck of a yacht that sank earlier this week off Sicily during a tempest, a source close to the rescue operation said.

Lynch’s 18-year daughter Hannah is still missing, the source said.

The bodies of the other four people who vanished when the boat went down were recovered from the yacht on Wednesday. 

