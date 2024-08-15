China promises aid for elections in Myanmar, junta-run media says

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi . File Picture: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
China has promised technical support and aid to military-run Myanmar for conducting a census, followed by an election, state media said on Thursday, signalling Beijing’s backing to a junta cornered by an armed rebellion and steadily losing ground.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Wednesday during a visit to the capital Naypyitaw where they held discussions to conduct an "all-inclusive election”, Global New Light Of Myanmar newspaper said.
"Necessary technological assistance will be provided for Myanmar to conduct the census-taking process,” the state-run publication said. "Moreover, essential aid will be given for the election.”
Myanmar’s generals last month extended emergency rule for another six months to allow more time to put together census data for voter lists. Min Aung Hlaing has previously said an election would be held next year.
The proposed election has been widely derided as a sham and the outcome is unlikely to be recognised by most Western countries, with dozens of parties disbanded for not registering to run, including the dominant National League for Democracy, whose government the military toppled.
Many of the parties that have signed up are seen as proxies for the junta, having openly backed its agenda and condemned the rebellion.
China’s foreign ministry didn’t mention the prospect of aid in its statement about Wang’s meeting but said that "China’s policy of friendship with Myanmar is oriented towards the entire Myanmar people”.
Wang said China maintained a position of non-interference in internal affairs, respected the Southeast Asian nation’s political traditions and "the path of development chosen by the Myanmar side in the light of its own national conditions”.
"China opposes chaos and war in Myanmar, interference by external forces in Myanmar’s internal affairs, as well as any attempts to drive a wedge between China and Myanmar, and smear China,” he said.
Wang also met former commander-in-chief and military ruler Than Shwe, bringing him greetings from President Xi Jinping.
Border area
Myanmar’s military is under unparalleled pressure three years after it ousted a civilian government, with an armed rebellion against its rule gaining momentum amid a faltering economy.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the two leaders also discussed the situation in the restive border areas, eradication of online gambling and scams and economic co-operation, state media reported.
The China-Myanmar border region has seen heavy fighting since last year, with junta suffering a series of defeats including the fall of Lashio in northern Shan state, the first of 14 regional military commands to be taken by rebels.
Last October, a rebel alliance led by three major anti-junta groups launched Operation 1027 near the Chinese border, inflicting significant losses on the junta. The offensive was temporarily halted after Beijing brokered a ceasefire.
But fighting resumed in June after the ceasefire collapsed, marking the start of an intensified second phase of the operation, during which Lashio was taken from the junta’s control.
Wang is scheduled to attend a regional foreign ministers’ meeting in Thailand on Friday.
China promises aid for elections in Myanmar, junta-run media says
Authorities to conduct census before voting, which opposition parties describe as a sham
Reuters
