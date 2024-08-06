World / Asia

Bangladesh president dissolves parliament and frees opposition leader

Bangladesh’s army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman is due to meet student leaders to discuss the formation of an interim government

06 August 2024 - 13:33
by Ruma Paul
People from the British Bangladeshi community step on an image of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on a banner after her resignation, in a park in East London, UK, August 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE.
Dhaka — Bangladesh’s president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of an interim government, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent crackdown on a student-led uprising.

A statement by President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s office also said that Hasina’s arch rival, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chair Begum Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister, had been freed from house arrest.

Student protesters had threatened more demonstrations if parliament was not dissolved. The decision was taken following meetings with the heads of defence forces, leaders of political parties, student leaders and some civil society representatives, the presidential statement said.

Hasina’s flight on Monday ended her 15-year second stint in power. She had ruled the country for 20 of the last 30 years, having inherited the political movement of her father, state founder Mujubur Rahman, who was assassinated in 1975.

Bangladesh’s army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman was due to meet student leaders to discuss the formation of an interim government that is expected to hold elections soon after it takes over.

Zaman announced Hasina’s resignation on Monday. Hasina flew to India and is staying at a safe house outside New Delhi. 

Reuters

Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina taken to ‘safe shelter’

Protests and violence began in July after student groups demanded the scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs
World
1 day ago

Funeral of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held in Qatar

Haniyeh was killed by a missile that hit him directly in a state guest house in Tehran
World
4 days ago

WATCH: Bank of Japan hikes rates

Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at RMB Isaah Mhlanga
World
6 days ago

BOJ lifts rates, signals slow end to historic bond-buying binge

The interest rate hike is the highest since 2007
World
6 days ago

Scores killed, hundreds still missing after landslide in India

Most of the victims of torrential rainfall in Kerala are tea estate workers and their families
World
1 week ago

Typhoon sinks cargo ship and kills three off Taiwan

Storm barrels west across Taiwan Strait towards China
World
1 week ago
