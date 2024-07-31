World / Asia

WATCH: Bank of Japan hikes rates

Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at RMB Isaah Mhlanga

31 July 2024 - 20:30
An office employee walks in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan. File photo: REUTERS
The Bank of Japan has lifted its benchmark interest rate to 0.25%. The hike is the largest since 2007. Business Day TV discussed what this move means for Japan’s economy with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.

