An office employee walks in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan. File photo: REUTERS
The Bank of Japan has lifted its benchmark interest rate to 0.25%. The hike is the largest since 2007. Business Day TV discussed what this move means for Japan’s economy with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bank of Japan hikes rates
Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at RMB Isaah Mhlanga
