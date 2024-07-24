World / Asia

At least 18 die in Nepal plane crash

Nearly 350 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal since 2000

24 July 2024 - 09:51
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal on July 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Emergency personnel work at the accident site of a Saurya Airlines plane that caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal on July 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Kathmandu, Nepal — At least 18 people were killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire while it was taking off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, officials said.

The plane was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians to Pokhara city to repair another aircraft, officials said.

“Only the captain was rescued alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital,” said Tej Bahadur Poudyal, the spokesperson for Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Television visuals showed fire fighters trying to put out the blaze and thick black smoke rising into the sky. They also showed the plane flying a little above the runway and then tilting before it crashed.

Other visuals showed rescue workers rummaging through the charred remains of the plane, strewn in lush green fields.

Bodies were carried to ambulances on stretchers as local residents looked on, the visuals showed.

The plane was a Bombardier, officials said, and media reported it belonged to local Saurya Airlines. The airport had been temporarily closed, the officials added.

Saurya operates domestic flights in Nepal with two Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets, both about 20 years old, according to Flight Radar 24.

Nepal has been criticised for a poor air safety record, and nearly 350 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in the Himalayan country since 2000.

The deadliest incident occurred in 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus crashed into a hillside while approaching Kathmandu, killing 167 people.

Most recently, at least 72 people were killed in a Yeti airlines crash in January 2023 that was later attributed to the pilots’ mistakenly cutting off power. 

Reuters

More than 70 deaths so far after flash floods in Indian Himalayas

One official says 101 people are still missing in the latest of a series of natural disasters
World
9 months ago

Dozens still missing after glacial lake flooding in Himalayas

North Sikkim is cut off and relief teams are unable to reach the affected areas
World
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Kamala Harris assails Trump and pledges unity in ...
World / Americas
2.
Insect wreaks havoc on Tunisia’s crucial prickly ...
World / Africa
3.
Harris likely to keep pressure on financial ...
World / Americas
4.
US Secret Service chief quits after Trump ...
World / Americas
5.
Nigeria central bank hikes rates for fourth time ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Canal breach floods parts of Delhi

World / Asia

Tuvalu creates ‘digital ark’ to save history as island sinks into sea

World / Asia

Nepal faces healthcare crisis as overworked nurses find work abroad

World / Asia

Two climbers die in avalanche on Tibetan mountain

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.