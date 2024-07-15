Inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG/FILE PHOTO/FILE PHOTO
China’s economy grew 4.7% in the second quarter. The performance was much slower than expected amid a protracted property downturn and job insecurity. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Tian Pan, head of China strategy at Prescient.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 4.7%
Business Day TV speaks to head of China strategy at Prescient, Tian Pan
