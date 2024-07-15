World / Asia

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 4.7%

Business Day TV speaks to head of China strategy at Prescient, Tian Pan

15 July 2024 - 20:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG/FILE PHOTO/FILE PHOTO
Inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG/FILE PHOTO/FILE PHOTO

China’s economy grew 4.7% in the second quarter. The performance was much slower than expected amid a protracted property downturn and job insecurity. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Tian Pan, head of China strategy at Prescient.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Trump rally shooting victim died ‘trying to ...
World / Americas
2.
EXPLAINER: What we know about Thomas Matthew ...
World
3.
Ramaphosa slams Trump attack as act of ‘political ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump forges ahead in White House bid after ...
World / Americas
5.
Senegal president Faye to reconsider oil contracts
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.