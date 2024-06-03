South Korea to drill for vast oil and gas prospects

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a recent meeting in the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on May 27 2024. Picture: JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
Seoul — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gave the green light on Monday to conduct exploratory drilling for potentially vast oil and gas prospects off the east coast of one of the world’s largest energy importers.
There is a “very high” possibility the area contains as much as 14-billion barrels of oil and gas, Yoon told a press conference, citing a study that he said was reviewed by experts and industry groups.
“Today, I approved the ministry of trade, industry and energy to go ahead with the drilling for exploration deep in the east sea,” Yoon said.
The project, with an estimated cost of more than 500-billion won ($363m), will begin near the end of the year in the hope of finding energy reserves by the first half of next year, he said.
The site was off the southeastern industrial port city of Pohang, Yoon said, with an industry ministry official adding that the prospects are in South Korea’s exclusive economic zone.
Yoon said that South Korea’s exploration efforts for oil and gas since 1996 have tapped gas reserves equivalent to about 4.5-million barrels, with commercial development completed in 2021.
The new prospects promise enough gas to fuel the country for 29 years and oil equivalent to four years of consumption, he added.
Shares of oil refiner SK Innovation closed with a 6% gain, Korea Gas Corporation jumped 30% to a 17-month high, Daesung Energy also hit the daily limit of 30% and SK Gas advanced by 7%.
The potential volume is eye-catching, said Readul Islam of research company Rystad Energy, emphasising that nothing is certain.
“Only spinning the drill bit will reveal how much oil and gas is actually present,” he said.
But the project could have huge benefits for the world’s third-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
“Any significant volumes of gas found in South Korea could serve to reduce the pressure on LNG producers to meet the increasing demand for the super-chilled fuel globally in coming decades,” Islam added.
The project’s estimated success rate is about 20% based on data received so far, Yonhap news agency said, citing a senior South Korean government official.
South Korea is the world’s fourth-largest buyer of crude and gas, according to the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), and the ninth-largest energy consumer.
Three quarters of the prospects are estimated to contain gas and the rest oil, said energy minister Ahn Duk-geun, with commercial production targeted for 2035.
Another industry ministry official said KNOC will lead the drilling, aiming to determine the size of the prospects. Up to 10 wells may be needed to be drilled at a cost of 100-billion won each, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
With minimal resources of fossil fuels, South Korea imports all but 1% of its coal, oil and natural gas supplies.
South Korea to drill for vast oil and gas prospects
President Yoon Suk Yeol gives the green light for exploration deep in the east sea
Seoul — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gave the green light on Monday to conduct exploratory drilling for potentially vast oil and gas prospects off the east coast of one of the world’s largest energy importers.
There is a “very high” possibility the area contains as much as 14-billion barrels of oil and gas, Yoon told a press conference, citing a study that he said was reviewed by experts and industry groups.
“Today, I approved the ministry of trade, industry and energy to go ahead with the drilling for exploration deep in the east sea,” Yoon said.
The project, with an estimated cost of more than 500-billion won ($363m), will begin near the end of the year in the hope of finding energy reserves by the first half of next year, he said.
The site was off the southeastern industrial port city of Pohang, Yoon said, with an industry ministry official adding that the prospects are in South Korea’s exclusive economic zone.
Yoon said that South Korea’s exploration efforts for oil and gas since 1996 have tapped gas reserves equivalent to about 4.5-million barrels, with commercial development completed in 2021.
The new prospects promise enough gas to fuel the country for 29 years and oil equivalent to four years of consumption, he added.
Energy stocks in Seoul jumped on the news.
CLYDE RUSSELL: India drives Asia’s crude oil imports to 12-month high
Shares of oil refiner SK Innovation closed with a 6% gain, Korea Gas Corporation jumped 30% to a 17-month high, Daesung Energy also hit the daily limit of 30% and SK Gas advanced by 7%.
The potential volume is eye-catching, said Readul Islam of research company Rystad Energy, emphasising that nothing is certain.
“Only spinning the drill bit will reveal how much oil and gas is actually present,” he said.
But the project could have huge benefits for the world’s third-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
“Any significant volumes of gas found in South Korea could serve to reduce the pressure on LNG producers to meet the increasing demand for the super-chilled fuel globally in coming decades,” Islam added.
The project’s estimated success rate is about 20% based on data received so far, Yonhap news agency said, citing a senior South Korean government official.
South Korea is the world’s fourth-largest buyer of crude and gas, according to the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), and the ninth-largest energy consumer.
Three quarters of the prospects are estimated to contain gas and the rest oil, said energy minister Ahn Duk-geun, with commercial production targeted for 2035.
Another industry ministry official said KNOC will lead the drilling, aiming to determine the size of the prospects. Up to 10 wells may be needed to be drilled at a cost of 100-billion won each, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
With minimal resources of fossil fuels, South Korea imports all but 1% of its coal, oil and natural gas supplies.
Reuters
Oando back in the black
Saudi Arabia starts landmark Aramco share sale to raise $13bn
ConocoPhillips snaps up Marathon for $22.5bn
TotalEnergies’ investors back strategy despite climate goals falling short
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Opec+ extends oil production cuts into 2025
CLYDE RUSSELL: Australia’s bullish LNG sector needs carbon price
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.