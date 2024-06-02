World / Asia

Hardline former president Admadinejad registers for Iran’s June poll

Move yet to be vetted by country’s Guardian Council and may meet with opprobrium given history with supreme leader

02 June 2024 - 16:30
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Picture: REUTERS
Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Picture: REUTERS

DUBAI — Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run for president in the country's June 28 election, organised after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

However he could be barred from the race: the country's cleric-led Guardian Council will vet candidates, and publish the list of qualified ones on June 11.

Ahmadinejad, a former member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, was first elected as Iran’s president in 2005 and stepped down because of term limits in 2013.

He was barred from standing in the 2017 election by the Guardian Council, a year after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned him that entering was “not in his interest and that of the country”.

A rift developed between the two after Ahmadinejad explicitly advocated checks on Khamenei’s ultimate authority.

In 2018, in rare criticism directed at Khamenei, Ahmadinejad wrote to him calling for “free” elections.

Khamenei had backed Ahmadinejad after his 2009 re-election triggered protests in which dozens of people were killed and hundreds arrested, rattling the ruling theocracy, before security forces led by the elite Revolutionary Guards Corps stamped out the unrest.

Reuters

Houthis launch attack on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea in ‘retaliation’

The US and UK militaries said they launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Raisi’s death raises questions for Brics+

Combination of his demise and lack of a clear successor to the supreme leader may cause turbulence
Opinion
1 week ago

Iran bids farewell to its ‘martyred’ president

Ebrahim Raisi’s death comes at a time of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and citizens
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Donald Trump is now a convicted felon: can he be ...
World / Americas
2.
Houthis launch attack on US aircraft carrier in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Nedbank CIB spurs healthcare revolution in Zambia
World / Africa
4.
Republican donors pledge millions more to Donald ...
World / Americas
5.
Firms not using new official currency, the ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Houthis launch attack on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea in ‘retaliation’

World / Middle East

EDITORIAL: Raisi’s death raises questions for Brics+

Opinion / Editorials

Iran bids farewell to its ‘martyred’ president

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.