Indian farmers bank on student protesters to help secure reforms from Modi

Thousands of young people have been helping to cook meals, fill tankers with potable water and load tractor trailers with supplies before heading to the site

25 February 2024 - 18:34
by Anushree Fadnavis and Rupam Jain
Simranjeet Singh Mathada,18, a young student who lives nearby, watches farmers as they shout slogans at the protest while marching towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, near Shambhu barrier, a border between Punjab and Haryana states, India, on February 20. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS
Shambhu — Farmers in India’s northern Punjab state demanding higher prices for their crops from the national government are relying on young students to ensure the agitation’s momentum does not fizzle out.

Eighteen-year-old Simranjeet Singh Mathada is one of thousands of college students who have been waking up at 3am for almost two weeks to help cook meals at community kitchens, fill tankers with potable water and load tractor trailers with supplies before heading to the protest site about 200km from the capital, New Delhi.

“The protests are now about safeguarding the country’s agrarian economy and farmers of Punjab are determined to bring this reform at all costs,” said Mathada.

Protester demands are centred on guaranteed floor prices, which will allow Mathada’s parents and millions of other farmers to sell their produce at fixed rates.

Even as negotiations between farmer unions and government have been under way, protests have sometimes turned violent.

Many farmers have often suffered injuries trying to force their way through concrete blocks and barbed wires installed by police to prevent them from marching on the capital.

Some police officials were also injured in these sporadic clashes.

“Our determination to bring about the change helps face the police every day,” said Mathada, who is studying for a degree in Arts.

Mathada and his father have been using swimming goggles and a metal shield to protect themselves from thick clouds of smoke and teargas shells lobbed via drones by the police.

“It has been a shocking experience to see how the police can use force to stop farmers from marching towards Delhi … it has shown me how democracy can fade so quickly,” said Mathada.

Before the protests, Mathada helped his family cultivate crops on their ancestral land and manage a hardware shop.

“For now, the main occupation is to make sure Modi government accepts our demands,” he said, adding that attending college lectures has become secondary for him and some of his classmates.

The protests come just months before elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is seeking a third consecutive term.

Last week, Modi said his government was committed to the welfare of farmers and was on a mission to make them entrepreneurs and exporters.

Mathada will be eligible to vote for the first time but is having doubts.

“I think about democracy and feel a bit disillusioned; I may not even cast my vote this time.”

Reuters

India’s exporters struggle as Red Sea crisis favours rivals

Houthi attacks have forced many ocean freight firms to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal to via SA
World
1 week ago

Shehbaz Sharif ready to be Pakistan’s prime minister, again

He is set to return for a second term, despite his elder brother being the favourite to be sworn in for a fourth
World
1 week ago

Pakistan poll: jailed Imran Khan plans new government

Independent MPs backed by his party will join the minority MWM party to form a government
World
1 week ago

Narendra Modi ‘will institute labour reforms’ if he wins polls

The premier’s Bharatiya Janata Party will implement codes cleared by parliament in 2020, his spokesperson says
World
1 week ago
