China is hoping for a dragon year baby boom

Chinese policymakers are worried about the decline in births in a rapidly ageing population

23 February 2024 - 09:40
by Agency Staff
A woman holds a baby in a Beijing park, China. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN FRAYER
Hong Kong — More babies are being born in hospitals across China in the Year of the Dragon, financial news outlet Yicai reported, an increase which could soften the decline in population in 2024 and bring cheer to policymakers. 

The Dragon Chinese zodiac sign is believed to be particularly auspicious, and data from hospitals over the Lunar New Year which began on February 10 showed that the number of newborns had increased “significantly”, Yicai said.

The newspaper cited a hospital in Wuxi, in eastern China, reporting a 20% increase in the number of newborns compared to a year ago, while a hospital in the northwestern Shaanxi province reported a 72% increase in new births compared to 2023.

Marriage rates in China are closely tied to birth rates as unmarried mothers are often denied child-raising benefits, and in 2023, the number of marriage registrations rose for the first time in several years, due to a backlog from the pandemic.

Chinese policymakers are worried about the decline in births in a rapidly ageing population, with President Xi Jinping saying in 2023 it was necessary to ­actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing” for national development.

Many young people, however, are opting to stay single or put off getting married due to poor job prospects, record youth unemployment and chronically low consumer confidence as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slows.

Demographers say the “dragon baby” boom will likely be short lived as more women choose to remain childless due to high childcare costs, as well as an unwillingness to marry or put their careers on hold in a traditional society where women are still seen as the main caregivers and where gender discrimination remains rife.

Xi has said women should prioritise telling “good family tradition stories”.

However, raising children leads to a reduction in women’s paid work hours and wage rates, while men’s livelihoods remain largely unchanged, a study by a Beijing policy institute said on February 21.

Reuters

PETER APPS: Taiwan ponders prospect of Chinese invasion

Heightened Chinese rhetoric and posturing make possible invasion feel much closer
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TOM EATON: The future is here and it’s going to be strange

China’s population is shrinking — and it better have a good plan
Opinion
1 month ago

China’s population drops for second year

A record low birth rate and a wave of Covid-19 deaths accelerated a downturn that will have long-term effects on the economy’s growth potential
World
1 month ago

China’s slowing economy puts the brakes on marriage

Yonger generation say uncertain job prospects mean they can’t afford to tie the knot
World
1 month ago
