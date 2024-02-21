World / Asia

Police fire tear gas at Indian farmers marching on capital

Farmers want guaranteed prices for their produce

21 February 2024 - 10:01
by Sunil Kataria
Farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, run for cover amidst tear gas fired by police to disperse them at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, on February 21, 2024. REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Shambhu — Indian police fired tear gas on February 21 to scatter protesting farmers as they resumed a march to the capital, equipped with cranes and excavators after talks with the government on guaranteed prices for their produce failed to break a deadlock.

To escape the stinging gas and clouds of smoke, thousands of farmers, some wearing medical masks, ran into the fields surrounding their gathering-point on a highway about 200km north of New Delhi.

The police action came as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fresh offer to resume talks on the farmers’ demands. Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda urged the farmers to resolve their grievances through the talks.

“After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues” such as guaranteed prices, he posted on social network X, as the march resumed.

“I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace.”

On Monday, the farmers’ groups had rejected the government’s previous proposal for five-year contracts and guaranteed support prices for produce such as corn, cotton and pulses.

The farmers, mostly from the northern state of Punjab, have been demanding higher prices backed by law for their crops. They form an influential bloc of voters Modi cannot afford to anger ahead of general elections due by May.

Sticks, stones, gas masks

The farmers began marching at 5.30am GMT from the spot where authorities had stopped them by erecting barricades on the border of Punjab state with Haryana, blocking a key highway.

“It is not right that such massive barricades have been placed to stop us,” said one of the farmers’ leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal. “We want to march to Delhi peacefully. If not, they should accede to our demands.”

Police in riot gear lined both sides of the highway as the farmers, gathering earlier amid morning fog, waved colourful flags emblazoned with the symbols of their unions, while loudspeakers urged them to fight for their rights.

Television images showed some wearing gas masks.

Late on February 20, Haryana police chief ordered the immediate seizure of the heavy equipment brought by the farmers, to prevent its use by protesters in destroying barricades.

Police also asked owners of such equipment not to lend or rent it to protesters, as its use to harm security forces would be a criminal offence.

About 10,000 people had gathered on February 21, along with 1,200 tractors and wagons at Shambhu on the state border, police in Haryana posted on X, warning against the risk of stone-throwing as they were armed with sticks and stones.

Sunday’s government proposal of minimum support prices to farmers who diversify their crops to grow cotton, pigeon peas, black matpe, red lentils and corn was rejected by the protesters, who wanted additional foodgrains covered.

Similar protests two years ago, when farmers camped for two months at the border of New Delhi, forced Modi’s government to repeal a set of farm laws.

Reuters

India’s exporters struggle as Red Sea crisis favours rivals

Houthi attacks have forced many ocean freight firms to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal to via SA
World
5 days ago

Narendra Modi ‘will institute labour reforms’ if he wins polls

The premier’s Bharatiya Janata Party will implement codes cleared by parliament in 2020, his spokesperson says
World
1 week ago

For the rural majority, India’s growth rate helps naught

Growth in India’s farm output, which employs over 40% of the workforce, is expected to slow to 1.8% in the current financial year, from 4% a year ago
World
3 weeks ago

Mumbai benefits from India’s infrastructure drive

Prime Minister Narenda Modi to open a 22km sea bridge linking the city centre with a commercial hotspot
World
1 month ago

India considers doubling its annual payout to women farmers

Move ahead of the national election set to be presented as empowering women in rural areas
World
1 month ago

Modi’s party makes strong showing in local polls ahead of Indian general election in 2024

India’s opposition faces a “Herculean task” in next year’s general elections
World
2 months ago
