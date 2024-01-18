Rand recovers to less than R19/$ as the dollar pauses after reaching a one-month high on Wednesday
No lawyer can really believe a ceasefire order will come from the International Court of Justice
NPO urges government to do more to help pupils recover from Covid-19 disruptions
Moya elected after rowdy council session and EFF walkout
Private healthcare group to tighten its verification processes after failing to confirm whether Leoka held a PhD
The average deposit required for a bond for first-time home buyers, as administered by BetterBond, has jumped from 8.2% in 2019 to 14.7% in 2023
The private sector has a greater incentive to get things right than do taxpayer-funded politicians
Many are dying of disease, malnutrition and violence as their lives are disrupted by mining activities
Despite big name losses they still boast experience up front
The annual extravaganza in Germany is as much about lifestyle as it about boats, yachts and other water toys
China’s economy expanded by 5.2% in 2023, hitting the government’s target. Economists, meanwhile, are wary of the growth momentum amid the country’s ongoing property crisis, downbeat consumer and business morale, as well as weak global growth. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for China’s economy with Tian Pan, the head of Chinese strategy at Prescient.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: China’s economy grows 5.2%. Is it sustainable?
Business Day TV talks to Tian Pan, the head of Chinese strategy at Prescient
China’s economy expanded by 5.2% in 2023, hitting the government’s target.
Economists, meanwhile, are wary of the growth momentum amid the country’s ongoing property crisis, downbeat consumer and business morale, as well as weak global growth.
Business Day TV discussed the outlook for China’s economy with Tian Pan, the head of Chinese strategy at Prescient.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.