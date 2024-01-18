World / Asia

WATCH: China’s economy grows 5.2%. Is it sustainable?

Business Day TV talks to Tian Pan, the head of Chinese strategy at Prescient

18 January 2024 - 19:02
by Business Day TV
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS

China’s economy expanded by 5.2% in 2023, hitting the government’s target.

Economists, meanwhile, are wary of the growth momentum amid the country’s ongoing property crisis, downbeat consumer and business morale, as well as weak global growth.

Business Day TV discussed the outlook for China’s economy with Tian Pan, the head of Chinese strategy at Prescient.

