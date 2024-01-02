World / Asia

All passengers, crew escape JAL plane blaze at Tokyo airport

Coast Guard investigating possibility of one of its aircraft colliding with airliner

02 January 2024 - 12:46
by Sakura Murakami and Maki Shiraki
Firefighters work at Haneda International Airport after Japan Airlines' A350 airplane caught on fire, in Tokyo, Japan, on January 2 2024. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Tokyo — A Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday possibly after colliding with a Coast Guard aircraft. The airline said all 379 passengers and crew were taken to safety.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac despite feverish efforts by rescue crews to control the blaze.

The Coast Guard said it is investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

Five of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft are unaccounted for, while one escaped, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Haneda has closed all runways since the incident, said an airport  spokesperson

Reuters

Quake-hit Japan on tsunami alert

Residents urged to evacuate after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hits central japan
World
1 day ago

Survivors of Chinese quake stranded in fierce winter conditions

Twelve people still missing, with the death toll at 137 and  almost 1,000 people injured
World
1 week ago

Beijing buys more crude oil from Russia and US

Chinese refiners reduce Saudi shipments and shop elsewhere for cheaper supplies in spot market
World
1 week ago
