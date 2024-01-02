All passengers, crew escape JAL plane blaze at Tokyo airport

Firefighters work at Haneda International Airport after Japan Airlines' A350 airplane caught on fire, in Tokyo, Japan, on January 2 2024. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Tokyo — A Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday possibly after colliding with a Coast Guard aircraft. The airline said all 379 passengers and crew were taken to safety.
Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac despite feverish efforts by rescue crews to control the blaze.
The Coast Guard said it is investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.
Five of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft are unaccounted for, while one escaped, public broadcaster NHK reported.
A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport on the northern island of Hokkaido.
Haneda has closed all runways since the incident, said an airport spokesperson
Reuters
