Pakistan’s top court grants bail to Imran Khan

Former prime minister not out of jail yet due to several other charges

22 December 2023 - 11:16
by Ariba Shahid
Imran Khan. Picture: REUTERS/MOHSIN RAZA
Karachi — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of state secrets, his lawyer said.

It was not immediately clear if Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases, said Salman Safdar, one of Khan’s lawyers.

Khan, a former cricket star, has been in jail since August after his conviction on corruption charges in a separate case.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaking state secrets. The charges are related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington in 2022, which Khan is accused of making public.

Reuters

