Search for survivors resumes after Indonesia volcano erupts

Rescue official says 11 local climbers have died and 12 are still missing

04 December 2023 - 16:07
by Ananda Teresia
Students are seen at school as Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash as seen from Nagari Batu Palano in Agam, West Sumatra province, Indonesia. Picture: ANTARA FOTO
Students are seen at school as Mount Marapi volcano spews volcanic ash as seen from Nagari Batu Palano in Agam, West Sumatra province, Indonesia. Picture: ANTARA FOTO

Jakarta — Eleven climbers were found dead in Indonesia on Monday and 12 were missing after the Marapi volcano erupted in West Sumatra, a rescue official said, as search operations — which were halted temporarily over safety concerns — resumed.

Three survivors were found on Monday along with the bodies of the 11 climbers, out of 75 who were in the area at the time of Sunday’s eruption, said Jodi Haryawan, spokesperson for the search and rescue team, adding they were all local climbers.

“We have continued to search for the 12 missing climbers until this evening. We have not decided when we are going to stop the operation,” Jodi said in a phone call, adding they would continue evacuating the three survivors and bodies of climbers.

There were 49 climbers evacuated from the area earlier on Monday and many were being treated for burns, Jodi said. It took about four to six hours to evacuate one body from the volcano, he said, adding: “It’s very difficult.”

The 2,891m high volcano spewed ash as high as 3km into the sky on Sunday.

Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes on Sumatra island and its most deadly eruption was in April 1979, when 60 people were killed. This year, it erupted between January and February and was spewing ash 75m-1,000m from the peak.

Authorities raised the alert to the second-highest level and prohibited residents from going within 3km of the crater.

Video footage showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread widely across the sky, and cars and roads covered with ash.

A small eruption on Monday morning prompted the search to be temporarily suspended for a few hours. The eruption spewed volcanic ash about 800m high.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.

