China ministry seeks more fever clinics as respiratory illness surges

The spike became a global issue last week when the World Health Organisation asked Beijing for more information

26 November 2023 - 17:10
by Laurie Chen
People exercise in smog on a polluted day in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China’s health ministry on Sunday urged local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics as the country grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The spike became a global issue last week when the World Health Organisation (WHO) asked China for more information, citing a report on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children by the Programme for Monitoring Emerging Diseases.

China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting early in the pandemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The WHO said at the weekend no new or unusual pathogens had been found in the recent illnesses.

National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Sunday the surge in acute respiratory illnesses is linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza.

“Efforts should be made to increase the number of relevant clinics and treatment areas, appropriately extend service hours and strengthen guarantees of drug supplies,” Mi told a news conference.

“It is necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in key crowded places such as schools, childcare institutions and nursing homes, and to reduce the flow of people and visits.”

Cases among children are appearing especially high in northern areas such as Beijing and Liaoning province, where hospitals are warning of long waits.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, said on Friday that influenza will peak this winter and spring, while Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection will remain high in some areas. It also warned of the risk of a rebound in Covid-19 infections.

“All localities should strengthen information reporting on infectious diseases to ensure information is reported in a timely and accurate manner,” the State Council said.

On Thursday the WHO said data provided by China suggests the recent cases are linked to the lifting of Covid-19 curbs 11 months ago, with the circulation of known pathogens such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection that typically affects children, that has been circulating since May.

Reuters

