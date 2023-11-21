World / Asia

China warns Argentina against ‘serious mistake’ of severing ties

This is after the presidential election victory of a right-wing libertarian who has said he will not deal with communists

21 November 2023 - 21:20
by Ryan Woo and Ethan Wang
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pedestrians walk past a foreign exchange store in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 21 2023. Picture: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS
Pedestrians walk past a foreign exchange store in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 21 2023. Picture: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS

Beijing — China said on Tuesday it would be a “serious mistake” if Argentina were to cut ties, after the weekend presidential election victory in the South American country of a right-wing libertarian who has said he will not deal with communists.

Argentinian president-elect Javier Milei has criticised China as well as Brazil, which are among his country’s most important trading partners. A few months ago, Milei even likened the Chinese government to an “assassin” and said the people of China were “not free”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing that the development of relations with Argentina has been showing good momentum, and it would be a “serious mistake” for Argentina to cut ties with countries such as China and Brazil.

Milei’s tough talk on China stands in sharp contrast with a vow of co-operation by the outgoing president, Alberto Fernandez, who visited Beijing last month and hailed China as a “true friend” of Argentina.

Fernandez also pledged co-ordination with China under frameworks such as the G20 and Brics.

Diana Mondino, an economist tipped to become foreign minister in the Milei administration, said Argentina will not join the Brics grouping, which includes China and Russia, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency cited her as saying.

Argentina is among six countries invited to become new members of Brics, a bloc whose members also include Brazil, India and SA.

Mondino told RIA Novosti that Argentina will “stop interacting” with the governments of China and Brazil, when asked whether Argentina would encourage exports and imports with those countries.

Mao, asked by reporters about Mondino’s remarks, said, “The two sides have strong economic complementarity and huge potential for co-operation.

“China is willing to continue to work together with Argentina to promote the stability and long-term development of bilateral relations.”

Earlier this month, Mondino said Argentina had no problem trading with Brazil, and as for China, Milei would seek to end opaque state-to-state deals.

“What we are not going to do are secret contracts. Argentina, this government, in the last 20 years, has had multiple secret negotiations,” she said. “That is not normal, and it is what we have said we are not going to do.”

Chinese state media has so far downplayed the China comments of the “fiery” Milei, but warned that Argentina would be the one who could lose out if it were to shut China out of its market.

Reuters

Right-wing libertarian Milei wins Argentina’s presidential polls

Voters throw the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty
World
1 day ago

Argentina’s Brics membership unlikely, says Milei ally

Economist tipped to become newly elected president's foreign minister says membership ‘has no benefit’
World
1 day ago

Argentina investors brace for pain regardless of who wins presidency

Peronist Sergio Massa or right-wing libertarian Javier Milei face stark choices in seeking to reverse an economy in dire straits
World
5 days ago

Argentina votes in high-stakes presidential runoff

Election pits Peronist economy minister Sergio Massa against far-right provocateur Javier Milei
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Fed minutes show officials are in no hurry to ...
World / Americas
2.
Biden says hostage deal between Israel and Hamas ...
World / Americas
3.
China warns Argentina against ‘serious mistake’ ...
World / Asia
4.
Brics leaders call for ceasefire between Israel ...
National
5.
ECB says property slump in Europe could last years
World / Europe

Related Articles

Argentina votes in high-stakes presidential runoff

World / Americas

Argentina’s Brics membership unlikely, says Milei ally

World

Right-wing libertarian Milei wins Argentina’s presidential polls

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.