Iceland moves to protect geothermal power plant

Copenhagen — Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwest of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Seismic activity and underground lava flows intensified on the Reykjanes peninsula near the capital, Reykjavik, at the weekend.
Concern that molten rock would rise to the surface of the earth within days prompted authorities to evacuate almost 4,000 residents from the fishing town of Grindavik on Saturday.
Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hotspot as the two plates move in opposite directions.
Iceland’s justice minister, Gudrun Hafsteinsdottir, told state broadcaster RUV that a large dyke has been designed to protect the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, located just more than 6km from Grindavik. Equipment and materials that could fill 20,000 trucks are being moved to the plant, she said.
Construction of the protective dyke around the power station is awaiting formal approval from the government.
A spokesperson for HS Orka, the operator of the power plant, said the plant supplies power to the entire country, though a disruption would not affect power supply to Reykjavik.
Seismic activity in southwest Iceland has decreased in size and intensity since the weekend but the risk of a volcanic eruption remains significant, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said in a statement.
By late on Monday evening, the volcanic hazard assessment in and around Grindavik was unchanged from Sunday.
Almost all of the town’s 3,800 inhabitants were briefly allowed back into the town on Monday to collect valuables, pets and livestock, the Icelandic department of civil protection & emergency management said in a statement, citing local police.
Most pets and farm animals had been rescued from Grindavik by Monday night, according to rescue charity Dyrfinna.
