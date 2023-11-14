Foxconn founder allowed to run for Taiwan president

Taipei — Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, has collected three times the number of signatures needed to qualify to run in Taiwan’s presidential elections, the government said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Gou thanked his backers for their “enthusiastic support” and vowed to work hard to achieve “peace across the Taiwan Strait”.
Gou announced his bid in August, saying he wanted to unite the opposition and ensure the island did not become “the next Ukraine”, blaming the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for taking Taiwan to the brink of war by antagonising China which claims the island as its own territory.
Gou, who stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019, had to gather about 300,000 voter signatures by November 2 to qualify as an independent candidate, according election regulations.
The election commission said he got more than 900,000 valid signatures. He now has until next Friday to formally register his candidacy with the election commission.
Gou, 73, is one of four candidates in the election, due to be held in January. Opinion polls show he is the least favoured candidate, well behind front-runner Lai Ching-te of the DPP, who is vice-president.
Gou has kept a low profile since a Chinese newspaper last month implied a tax probe into Foxconn’s operations in China was due to Beijing’s unhappiness with his campaign, given he could split the opposition vote and ensure victory for Lai.
China’s government detests Lai and views him as a separatist. He says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and has repeatedly offered talks with China, which Beijing has rebuffed.
While China’s government has not confirmed the Foxconn investigation, Lai has assailed Beijing for targeting the firm. Gou has not commented on the matter.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Wellington Koo, head of Taiwan’s National Security Council, said China “definitely” did not want Gou running given he could split the opposition vote.
“Aren’t we all waiting to see if Terry Gou will run until the end?” he said.
The other two opposition candidates have shown little interest in wanting to work with Gou, and are instead talking to each other about co-operating against Lai.
Foxconn says Gou no longer has anything to do with the company’s day-to-day operations, though he remains its largest single shareholder.
Asked on an earnings call on Tuesday about political risks from Gou’s election bid, Foxconn chair Young Liu said Gou had the right to make his own decisions, but the company has “prepared for all possible cases”.
“I wish him the best. That’s all I can say,” said Liu.
Foxconn founder allowed to run for Taiwan president
Terry Gou qualifies to run in presidential elections after gathering 900,000 valid signatures
Taipei — Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, has collected three times the number of signatures needed to qualify to run in Taiwan’s presidential elections, the government said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Gou thanked his backers for their “enthusiastic support” and vowed to work hard to achieve “peace across the Taiwan Strait”.
Gou announced his bid in August, saying he wanted to unite the opposition and ensure the island did not become “the next Ukraine”, blaming the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for taking Taiwan to the brink of war by antagonising China which claims the island as its own territory.
Gou, who stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019, had to gather about 300,000 voter signatures by November 2 to qualify as an independent candidate, according election regulations.
The election commission said he got more than 900,000 valid signatures. He now has until next Friday to formally register his candidacy with the election commission.
Gou, 73, is one of four candidates in the election, due to be held in January. Opinion polls show he is the least favoured candidate, well behind front-runner Lai Ching-te of the DPP, who is vice-president.
Gou has kept a low profile since a Chinese newspaper last month implied a tax probe into Foxconn’s operations in China was due to Beijing’s unhappiness with his campaign, given he could split the opposition vote and ensure victory for Lai.
China’s government detests Lai and views him as a separatist. He says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and has repeatedly offered talks with China, which Beijing has rebuffed.
While China’s government has not confirmed the Foxconn investigation, Lai has assailed Beijing for targeting the firm. Gou has not commented on the matter.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Wellington Koo, head of Taiwan’s National Security Council, said China “definitely” did not want Gou running given he could split the opposition vote.
“Aren’t we all waiting to see if Terry Gou will run until the end?” he said.
The other two opposition candidates have shown little interest in wanting to work with Gou, and are instead talking to each other about co-operating against Lai.
Foxconn says Gou no longer has anything to do with the company’s day-to-day operations, though he remains its largest single shareholder.
Asked on an earnings call on Tuesday about political risks from Gou’s election bid, Foxconn chair Young Liu said Gou had the right to make his own decisions, but the company has “prepared for all possible cases”.
“I wish him the best. That’s all I can say,” said Liu.
Reuters
Taiwan front-runner assails China as Foxconn probe becomes poll issue
Foxconn founder Terry Gou wants to be Taiwan’s next president
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Foxconn facing tax probe by China, say sources
Foxconn founder muddies Taiwan election race
Foxconn founder Terry Gou to run for Taiwan presidency
Foxconn founder Gou aims for Taiwan presidency for second time
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.