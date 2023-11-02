World / Asia

Australian court halts Santos pipeline work

Indigenous claims of risk to cultural heritage sites pause the undersea Barossa gas project

02 November 2023 - 07:48
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/KIMBERLEY LAND COUNCIL/GABRIELLE TIMMINS
Picture: REUTERS/KIMBERLEY LAND COUNCIL/GABRIELLE TIMMINS

Sydney — Santos said on Thursday an Australian court has granted an interim injunction preventing it from starting work on laying undersea pipelines on its $3.6bn Barossa gas project off northern Australia.

The ruling comes after Simon Munkara, a traditional land owner from the Tiwi Islands, lodged proceedings with the Federal Court of Australia to halt the pipeline works until its impact and risk to underwater cultural heritage were properly assessed.

Law firm Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) represented Munkara and other indigenous elders from the Tiwi Islands who had urged the government to make an urgent declaration to block the pipeline construction.

The pipeline would cause significant damage to ancient burial grounds, aboriginal art and other sacred ancestral sites, Munkara said, according to a statement from EDO.

The court will sit on November 13 to determine whether to extend the injunction until the final hearing, which will be held on an expedited basis.

Santos, which aims to start producing gas from Barossa in the first half of 2025, said its guidance on cost and schedule for the project remained unchanged. It will continue to defend the court proceedings.

Australia’s offshore regulator ordered Santos in January to evaluate the environmental risks to underwater indigenous cultural heritage before starting pipeline work ,though it did not prohibit the start of work.

Santos has said, citing an independent expert, that there were no specific underwater cultural heritage sites along the planned route of the pipeline.

A Santos ship was hours away from beginning work on the pipeline, lawyers for Munkara told the court. Santos said the vessel will remain at its current location, but no pipeline works will be conducted during the interim injunction.

The court’s ruling poses another hurdle for the project and a win for Indigenous groups opposing fossil fuel developments, who have been raising concerns it could damage the environment and their cultural heritage.

In September, the federal court halted approval for Woodside to conduct seismic blasting under the seabed for its $12bn Scarborough gas project after a legal challenge by an Indigenous woman.

Reuters

Australia mulls bid by indigenous group to block gas pipeline

Tiwi Islands elders urge minister to protect their heritage from desecration
World
1 week ago

Australia rejects indigenous referendum in setback for reconciliation

Vote sought to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people through the creation of an Indigenous advisory body
World
2 weeks ago

Aboriginal elders suspend Rio Tinto site survey

Concerns raised miner played down impact of blasts on rock shelter
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Evacuations escalate in embattled Gaza
World / Middle East
2.
Australian court halts Santos pipeline work
World / Asia
3.
Jordan recalls envoy to Israel in protest over ...
World / Middle East
4.
Fed holds rates steady at 22-year high
World / Americas
5.
US, China and scores of governments sign AI ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Australia mulls bid by indigenous group to block gas pipeline

World

Amazon nations rejoice after Ecuador’s Amazon oil drilling ban

World / Americas

Brazil poised to oust US as top maize exporter

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.