World / Asia

Third earthquake strikes Afghanistan, killing one and injuring 35

Quake comes after many tremors in Herat province on Saturday and Wednesday

15 October 2023 - 16:35
by Rishabh Jaiswal
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An Afghan woman stands next to her house after the recent earthquake in Chahak village in the Enjil district of Herat province, Afghanistan, October 11 2023. Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS
An Afghan woman stands next to her house after the recent earthquake in Chahak village in the Enjil district of Herat province, Afghanistan, October 11 2023. Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS

Bengaluru — An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 35.

This came after many tremors in the western province of Herat on Saturday and Wednesday, destroying entire villages in the war-battered country, many of which are in remote areas.

Sunday’s quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Afghanistan’s disaster management ministry on Friday revised downward the death toll from multiple earthquakes to about 1,000 from an earlier figure of more than 2,400, said a spokesperson.

“About 1,000 dead, 2,000 registered injured and 1,320 houses destroyed,” said the spokesperson of the Taliban-run disaster management ministry, Janan Sayeeq, of the earthquakes that struck on Saturday.

The UN’s humanitarian office said last week that about 1,300 people died.

Sayeeq said that another earthquake on Wednesday, also in the province, resulted in three deaths and 164 injured.

Despite the reduced death toll, the effect on Afghans threatens to worsen an already growing humanitarian crisis.

The earthquakes flattened buildings in about 20 villages in the northwest, Afghan officials said.

Afghanistan’s healthcare system, reliant almost entirely on foreign aid, has faced crippling cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over. Since the, much international assistance, which had formed the backbone of the economy, was halted.

Diplomats and aid officials say concern about Taliban restrictions on women and competing global humanitarian crises are causing donors to pull back on financial support.

The Islamist government ordered most Afghan women aid staff not to work, though with exemptions in health and education.

Aid agencies launched fresh appeals for funds to deal with the fallout of deadly earthquakes as local authorities called for urgent help for thousands of people left homeless by the tremors.

Reuters

Afghanistan rocked by another strong earthquake

In the aftermath of recent deadly tremors, the region faces additional challenges as it battles with both natural disasters and political shifts
World
4 days ago

Time running out for rescuers in Afghanistan

Attention turns to burying the dead from the earthquakes that hit the northwest of the country
World
5 days ago

Rescuers scramble to find survivors after Afghanistan earthquakes kill thousands

At least 2,400 people died and many more injured in the quakes, which were among the world’s deadliest this year,  the Taliban administration said
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Airline CEO-turned-politician Luxon to lead New ...
World / Asia
2.
Ukraine war: Russian forces pound Avdiivka for ...
World / Europe
3.
Third earthquake strikes Afghanistan, killing one ...
World / Asia
4.
Gaza braces for Israeli ground assault as fears ...
World / Middle East
5.
Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Netanyahu ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Women and children bear brunt of quakes in Afghanistan

World / Asia

Earthquakes kill more than 2,000 in Afghanistan

World / Asia

Pakistan’s threat to evict Afghan refugees is ‘unacceptable’, says Taliban

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.