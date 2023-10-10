Time running out for rescuers in Afghanistan

A man stands on the debris of damaged houses after the recent earthquake, in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan. Picture: ALI KHARA
Herat — Rescuers on Tuesday scaled back operations in Afghanistan’s devastated northwest as chances of finding survivors diminished 72 hours after one of the world’s deadliest earthquakes in 2023, while villagers in the area held mass funerals.
At least 2,400 people were killed and more than 2,000 injured, the Taliban-run government said, in the multiple earthquakes that struck northwest of the city of Herat, levelling thousands of homes. Most of the casualties were women and children, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
Relief and rescue efforts have been hampered by infrastructure left crumbling by decades of war and a lack of foreign aid, which once formed the backbone of the economy but has dried up since the Taliban took over.
“The operation is almost done,” disaster management ministry spokesman Janan Sayeeq said, adding that rescue efforts are still going on in some villages. Sayeeq said a final casualty toll would be released soon.
Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes, many in the rugged Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan. Saturday’s earthquakes — one with a 6.3 magnitude — were among the deadliest in the world in 2023, after the quakes in Turkey and Syria, which killed about 50,000 people.
The quakes flattened buildings in 20 villages in the northwest, including Siah Aab village in Zinda Jan district, which lost at least 300 residents. In the village, funeral prayers were held for the dead before they were buried, wrapped in blankets, in freshly dug graves.
“I have lost my four daughters-in-law, my four sons and my grandchildren,” villager Taj Mohammad, 60, said. He said 11 of his family members had been killed in the disaster.
The UN’s humanitarian office has announced $5m in assistance for the quake response, but immediate material support has come from just a few countries.
Afghanistan’s healthcare system, largely reliant on foreign aid, has faced crippling cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over and much international assistance was halted.
In addition to medical and food aid, survivors are in dire need of shelter as temperatures drop, the head of the WHO’s emergency response said.
Abdul Sattar, a gravedigger in Siah Aab, said the living need as much support as they can get. “Their first hope is God, followed by help from other countries,” he said, adding that he and others had already dug more than 500 graves.
Time running out for rescuers in Afghanistan
Attention turns to burying the dead from the earthquakes that hit the northwest
Herat — Rescuers on Tuesday scaled back operations in Afghanistan’s devastated northwest as chances of finding survivors diminished 72 hours after one of the world’s deadliest earthquakes in 2023, while villagers in the area held mass funerals.
At least 2,400 people were killed and more than 2,000 injured, the Taliban-run government said, in the multiple earthquakes that struck northwest of the city of Herat, levelling thousands of homes. Most of the casualties were women and children, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
Relief and rescue efforts have been hampered by infrastructure left crumbling by decades of war and a lack of foreign aid, which once formed the backbone of the economy but has dried up since the Taliban took over.
“The operation is almost done,” disaster management ministry spokesman Janan Sayeeq said, adding that rescue efforts are still going on in some villages. Sayeeq said a final casualty toll would be released soon.
Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes, many in the rugged Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan. Saturday’s earthquakes — one with a 6.3 magnitude — were among the deadliest in the world in 2023, after the quakes in Turkey and Syria, which killed about 50,000 people.
The quakes flattened buildings in 20 villages in the northwest, including Siah Aab village in Zinda Jan district, which lost at least 300 residents. In the village, funeral prayers were held for the dead before they were buried, wrapped in blankets, in freshly dug graves.
“I have lost my four daughters-in-law, my four sons and my grandchildren,” villager Taj Mohammad, 60, said. He said 11 of his family members had been killed in the disaster.
The UN’s humanitarian office has announced $5m in assistance for the quake response, but immediate material support has come from just a few countries.
Afghanistan’s healthcare system, largely reliant on foreign aid, has faced crippling cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over and much international assistance was halted.
In addition to medical and food aid, survivors are in dire need of shelter as temperatures drop, the head of the WHO’s emergency response said.
Abdul Sattar, a gravedigger in Siah Aab, said the living need as much support as they can get. “Their first hope is God, followed by help from other countries,” he said, adding that he and others had already dug more than 500 graves.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.