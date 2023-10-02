World / Asia

Bank of Japan to hike bond buying as benchmark yield hits decade high

The central bank announces unscheduled buying of Japanese government bonds on Wednesday

02 October 2023 - 16:33
by Kevin Buckland and Brigid Riley
Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Japanese government bond yields rose to decade highs on Monday, prompting the country’s central bank to announce that it would conduct additional bond buying operations.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) said it would buy government bonds with between five- and 10-year maturities on Wednesday, with the purchase amount to be announced at the time of the operation.

The 10-year bond yield rose one basis point (bps) to reach its highest level since September 2013 at 0.775% in the morning.

Ten-year bond futures pared losses after the announcement to be down 0.12 at 144.84, from as low as 144.76 earlier.

A summary of opinions at the BoJ’s September meeting published on Monday showed more policymakers discussed the prospects of an eventual exit from ultra-loose policy.

The summary was “slightly more hawkish” than expected, spurring yields to rise, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Marginally, they are making more detailed discussions about how they are going to end the whole easing process.”

The 20-year government bond yield reached 1.515%, its highest since March 2014, while the 30-year yield rose to a decade’s peak of 1.765% before both settled slightly lower.

The Bank maintained ultra-low interest rates at its monetary policy meeting in September, but governor Kazuo Ueda has said the central bank will consider an exit when sustained, stable achievement of its price target is in sight.

In a speech on Saturday, Ueda said considerations over the BoJ’s finances would not prevent it from phasing out stimulus.

The finance ministry will conduct an auction of the 10-year bonds on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the five-year yield and 40-year JGB yield both touched nine-month highs, at 0.325% and 1.91%, respectively.

Reuters 

World Bank trims China’s outlook for 2024

The financial institution also lowers Asia's outlook due to sluggish global economy, high interest rates and increased trade protectionism
38 minutes ago

Japan halts exports of most used cars to Russia

The move wipes out Russia’s biggest source of used cars
3 hours ago

Chinese military releases animation on ‘reunification’ with Taiwan

The short film shows pieces of a scroll painting torn in two more than 300 years ago being reunited, in a show of its determination
5 hours ago

North Korea cements nuclear policy in law

Dictator Kim Jong-un accelerates nuclear production, citing US provocations as the major trigger
4 days ago
