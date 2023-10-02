Bank of Japan to hike bond buying as benchmark yield hits decade high

Tokyo — Japanese government bond yields rose to decade highs on Monday, prompting the country’s central bank to announce that it would conduct additional bond buying operations.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) said it would buy government bonds with between five- and 10-year maturities on Wednesday, with the purchase amount to be announced at the time of the operation.
The 10-year bond yield rose one basis point (bps) to reach its highest level since September 2013 at 0.775% in the morning.
Ten-year bond futures pared losses after the announcement to be down 0.12 at 144.84, from as low as 144.76 earlier.
A summary of opinions at the BoJ’s September meeting published on Monday showed more policymakers discussed the prospects of an eventual exit from ultra-loose policy.
The summary was “slightly more hawkish” than expected, spurring yields to rise, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura Securities.
“Marginally, they are making more detailed discussions about how they are going to end the whole easing process.”
The 20-year government bond yield reached 1.515%, its highest since March 2014, while the 30-year yield rose to a decade’s peak of 1.765% before both settled slightly lower.
The Bank maintained ultra-low interest rates at its monetary policy meeting in September, but governor Kazuo Ueda has said the central bank will consider an exit when sustained, stable achievement of its price target is in sight.
In a speech on Saturday, Ueda said considerations over the BoJ’s finances would not prevent it from phasing out stimulus.
The finance ministry will conduct an auction of the 10-year bonds on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the five-year yield and 40-year JGB yield both touched nine-month highs, at 0.325% and 1.91%, respectively.
