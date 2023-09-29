World / Asia

Sikh activists protest outside Golden Temple over separatist’s killing in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there may be a link between New Delhi and the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in British Columbia

29 September 2023 - 14:10
by Manoj Kumar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People hold placards protesting the killing of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar at a demonstration outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in the northern state of Punjab, India, on September 29 2023. Picture: REUTERS
People hold placards protesting the killing of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar at a demonstration outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in the northern state of Punjab, India, on September 29 2023. Picture: REUTERS

New Delhi — Hundreds of Sikh activists on Friday staged a demonstration outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, demanding punishment for the killers of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament that there may be a link between New Delhi and the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June in British Columbia.

India has denied any role in the killing and described the allegations as “absurd”. The accusations have sparked tensions between the two countries, with each nation expelling diplomats, and New Delhi suspending visas for Canadians.

Holding posters of Nijjar, the protesters outside the holiest of Sikh shrines shouted slogans asking New Delhi to stop extrajudicial operations against separatists seeking Punjab as an independent state.

Nijjar, who worked as a plumber, left the north Indian state of Punjab a quarter-century ago and became a Canadian citizen. He has supported the formation of a Sikh homeland. India designated him a “terrorist” in July 2020.

“It is time and opportunity for New Delhi to talk with Sikh leadership,” said Paramjit Singh Mand, a leader of Dal Khalsa, the group, which is advocating for a separate Sikh homeland and organised the protest.

Sikhs make up just 2% of India’s 1.4-billion people but they are a majority in Punjab, a state of 30-million where their religion was born 500 years ago.

Nearly 400 activists participated in the protest and later held prayers at the temple for the release of political prisoners and for the wellbeing of exiled separatists, said Kanwar Pal, political affairs secretary of the group.

“We thank the Canadian government for exposing the Indian design, how India is operating on foreign soil, intervening in Canadian affairs,” he said.

Canadian Sikhs staged small protests outside India’s diplomatic missions on Monday, burning an Indian flag, while waiving yellow flags marked with the word “Khalistan”, referring to their support for making Punjab an independent state.

Separately, some farmer unions stopped trains and road traffic as part of a three-day protest in some parts of Punjab, demanding a high procurement price for crops, and compensation for those whose crops were damaged in recent rains and floods.

Reuters

Canada says ‘credible allegations’ link New Delhi to Sikh leader’s murder

Both countries expel a diplomat in tit-for-tat moves
World
1 week ago

MICHAEL BLEBY: In a land of migrants, migrants shine a light

Alliance of multicultural community groups backs creation of advisory body for Australia’s indigenous people
Opinion
3 weeks ago

India makes history with landing on moon’s south pole

Chandrayaan-3 mission comes less than week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Migrants raped at Mexico border awaiting US entry
World / Americas
2.
Sikh activists protest outside Golden Temple over ...
World / Asia
3.
Saudis determined to seek US military pact in ...
World / Middle East
4.
Paris collector offers drives in famous movie cars
World / Europe
5.
Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine war with top ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Visa suspension marks low point in India-Canada relations

World

Canada says ‘credible allegations’ link New Delhi to Sikh leader’s murder

World / Americas

MICHAEL BLEBY: In a land of migrants, migrants shine a light

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.