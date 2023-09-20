World / Asia

India’s opposition party backs allocations for women

Bill calls for one-third of seats in the lower house of the parliament and state assemblies be set aside for women

20 September 2023 - 14:38
by Rupam Jain
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi, left, with her son and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi. File photo: REUTERS
Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi, left, with her son and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi. File photo: REUTERS

India’s opposition Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday offered unequivocal support to a bill reserving a third of seats in the lower house of the parliament and state assemblies for women, a day after it was introduced into parliament.

“The Congress demands that the bill be implemented as soon as possible,” said Gandhi, 77, the first lawmaker to start the debate on the bill tabled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“For how many years women will have to wait for a larger role in the parliament?”

The bill requires the approval of both houses of parliament and a majority of state legislatures to become law.

While all political parties have welcomed the bill and are expected to vote in favour, its implementation depends on a complex drill of population census and boundaries of all political constituencies redrawn.

India’s once in a decade census was due to be completed in 2021 but was delayed because of the pandemic. Technical and logistical hurdles have set the survey back further.

Gandhi and other female lawmakers from regional parties also demanded a quota for women from lower castes within the overall 33% quota for women to ensure equal representation of women from all walks of life.

Increasing the number of women in India’s corridors of power is expected to serve as a turning point for Modi’s ruling party as it aims to nominate women for a third of seats in the 2024 general elections.

Though Indian women are increasingly making their presence felt in society and professionally, they have largely been stuck on the sidelines of the political process, accounting for about one in 10 national and regional lawmakers.

“Women in India have made enormous sacrifices for the growth of India,” said Gandhi.

Italian-born Gandhi, the widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, has been the longest-serving president of the Congress party and has been credited with reviving the Congress when it won national elections in 2004.

She could have become India’s first foreign-born prime minister, but surprised everyone by turning down the top post and instead nominated economist Manmohan Singh for the post.

Reuters

India battling new Nipah outbreak; villages sealed

This marks Kerala state’s fourth run-in with the disease since 2018, igniting concerns about the region’s vulnerability to bat viruses
World
1 week ago

Lula asks why Brazil signed ICC treaty while US, China and India refused

‘If Putin joins the 2024 G20 summit, it is the judiciary’s power to decide [on a possible arrest], not my government’, Brazil's president says
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
India’s opposition party backs allocations for ...
World / Asia
2.
Malnutrition and measles stalk children in ...
World / Africa
3.
Another industry-state alliance idea for London, ...
World / Europe
4.
‘No Justice, No Jeeps’: UAW strikes in auto power ...
World / Americas
5.
Azerbaijan advances in Karabakh; global calls for ...
World

Related Articles

Canada says ‘credible allegations’ link New Delhi to Sikh leader’s murder

World / Americas

India battling new Nipah outbreak; villages sealed

World / Asia

Indian firms linked to cough syrup deaths had received warnings

World / Asia

G20 summit wraps up in New Delhi as India hands presidency to Brazil

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.