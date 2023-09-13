World / Asia

India battling new Nipah outbreak; villages sealed

This marks Kerala state’s fourth run-in with the disease since 2018, igniting concerns about the region’s vulnerability to bat viruses

13 September 2023 - 10:18 Agency Staff
Staff members install a sign reading "Nipah isolation ward, entry strictly prohibited" at a hospital where a ward is being prepared for suspected Nipah virus patients in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India, September 12 2023. Picture: REUTERS
New Delhi — Authorities closed down some schools and offices and declared more than seven villages as containment zones in the southern state of Kerala after it recorded two deaths from the rare and deadly brain-damaging Nipah virus.

One adult and one child are still infected and in hospital, and more than 130 people have so far been tested for the virus, which is transmitted to humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs or other people, an official from Kerala’s health ministry said.

One person died this month and another death occurred on August 30, while two more people from the same family, including one child, were the ones infected and in hospital.

Authorities declared containment zones in seven villages of the Kozhikode district, closing down schools, banks and other institutions.

Three teams from the federal government, including the National Virology Institute (NIV), were scheduled to arrive in Kerala on Wednesday for further testing, said the official who did not want to be quoted as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

The deadly brain-damaging Nipah virus was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak of illness affecting pig farmers and others in close contact with pigs in Malaysia and Singapore.

This is the fourth Nipah outbreak in Kerala since 2018. The first and worst outbreak began with a 26-year-old man who went to hospital with a fever and cough that spread to family members and other patients before it was diagnosed as Nipah.

Twenty one of the 23 infected people died then. In 2019 and 2021, Nipah claimed two more lives.

A Reuters investigation published in May identified parts of Kerala as among the places most at risk globally for outbreaks of bat viruses. Extensive deforestation and urbanisation have brought people and wildlife into close contact. 

Reuters

Pandemic exposes chink in armour of all countries against infectious diseases

Animal-borne viruses that jump to humans are responsible for the most decimating pandemics in history
Opinion
3 years ago

Covid-19, wildlife markets and climate change — a toxic mix

A British ecology and biodiversity expert answers questions on zoonotic diseases, such as that caused by the new coronavirus
Opinion
3 years ago

Nipah virus: outbreak in India kills 10

Infectious disease outbreaks can be a challenge in India where infection control and surveillance systems are weak
World
5 years ago

Oxford experts and J&J get $19m to create vaccines against three deadly viruses

The Janssen vaccines unit and specialists at the Jenner Institute were involved in developing an Ebola vaccine in 2014, and the hope is that some of ...
Companies
4 years ago
